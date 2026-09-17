DRIVERS BEWARE!—Clean-up in progress for building collapse on U.S. Hwy. 190 in Rochelle
September 17, 2026
The old Rochelle National Bank, in downtown Rochelle, TX, has officially collapsed. Earlier this month, we reported that a portion of an exterior wall had partially collapsed. The bank building, as well as its adjoining mercantile building, has been vacant for decades. It's unclear when the remainder of the exterior walls collapsed, though, either late last night or in the early morning hours. State and county officials, as well as the Texas Department of Transportation, are on site and clean-up has begun. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and to follow the direction of road crews.
A Little Bank History
A Feb. 24, 1910 edition of The Brady Standard reported that the Rochelle National Bank had just been organized. The article specifically named Richard Sellman and Thomas Sellman among the bank’s seven directors. Even more importantly, it said the new bank would immediately proceed to erect a two-story brick home.
There was also an earlier Bank of Rochelle. Banking directories show that the Bank of Rochelle was established in 1908. A 1910 banking directory lists T. Sellman in connection with the Bank of Rochelle. By 1914, Rochelle had both the Bank of Rochelle and the Rochelle State Bank, while the Sellmans were also prominent local businessmen through the Sellman Mercantile Co. Richard and Thomas Sellman were founding directors, and the 1910 newspaper specifically stated the bank planned to build a brick building immediately after organizing. The Rochelle National Bank was still operating in 1929, but historical banking directories show it was liquidated during the banking crisis of the early 1930s.
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