Four-way stop added as long-delayed TxDOT project begins
After months of delays and numerous proposed start dates, the downtown pavement replacement project around the McCulloch County Courthouse square has finally begun.
Construction and detour signs were placed Wednesday, July 29, and traffic detours are now in effect. The signs direct traffic away from the US 190/US 377 intersection at Main Street on the north side of the courthouse.
One notable change motorists need to watch for is at the intersection of US 377 North and US 190 East, also known as the Rochelle Highway. The intersection is now a four-way stop as part of the temporary traffic pattern.
There has also been some confusion over how the traffic lanes are marked along the detour. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, take their time, and pay close attention to signs, pavement markings, and other vehicles while becoming familiar with the new route.
According to TxDOT’s detour map, traffic traveling east from the square will be directed along Ranch Road 714 before turning northeast onto FM 3533. The route reconnects with US 190 east of Brady and continues back toward US 377 on the north side of the city.
The $1.46 million project, awarded to STX Civil of Laredo, includes removing and replacing portions of the existing roadway, concrete pavement repairs, and new pavement markings along the north and west sides of the square. An inlet on the east side of the square will also be reconstructed.
Work will begin on the north side of the courthouse along Main Street before progressing to the west side along Church Street. The first portion of the project is expected to take approximately two months to complete.
Motorists should allow additional travel time, avoid distractions, and watch for construction workers and equipment entering or leaving the work zone.
Motorists should allow additional travel time, avoid distractions, and watch for construction workers and equipment entering or leaving the work zone.
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