Houston Youth Mission returns to Brady for 6th summer of service
June 04, 2026
More than 150 high school students, accompanied by college-aged counselors, adult volunteers and youth ministry staff, will soon arrive in Brady as part of a large-scale mission effort aimed at serving the community through a variety of work projects.
The Workcamp mission team from Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston is scheduled to be in Brady from June 4-10, with project work taking place June 5-8.
According to Mark Bogart, Director of Youth Ministry at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, approximately 150 students, more than 30 college-aged counselors, dozens of adult volunteers, and the church’s youth ministry staff will participate in the weeklong effort.
This year's visit marks the sixth time the Houston-based church has selected Brady as a Workcamp destination. Previous trips were held in 1997, 2002, 2008, 2012, and 2017.
During their stay, volunteers will complete projects at several local organizations, including Grace United Methodist Church, the McCulloch County Resource Center, The Haven, Divine Redeemer Church, and the Mexican Colony. Teams will also assist homeowners throughout the Brady area with various improvement and maintenance projects.
Bogart described the undertaking as a major operation that combines community service, faith, and leadership development for young people.
“It truly is a transformational experience,” Bogart said.
The group will be headquartered at Brady High School throughout the week. Bogart expressed appreciation to Brady ISD and campus staff for once again hosting the mission team.
“We’re grateful to be staying at Brady High School for the week,” he said. “Lori and her staff have been incredibly generous and hospitable.”
Workcamp programs are designed to give students hands-on opportunities to serve communities while developing teamwork, leadership skills, and a deeper understanding of service. For many participants, the experience becomes a highlight of their summer and a chance to make a lasting impact in the communities they visit.
Residents may notice groups of volunteers working throughout the city and surrounding neighborhoods during the project dates. Organizers say the goal is not only to complete needed improvements, but also to build relationships and support local organizations that serve McCulloch County year-round.
The Workcamp mission team from Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston is scheduled to be in Brady from June 4-10, with project work taking place June 5-8.
According to Mark Bogart, Director of Youth Ministry at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, approximately 150 students, more than 30 college-aged counselors, dozens of adult volunteers, and the church’s youth ministry staff will participate in the weeklong effort.
This year's visit marks the sixth time the Houston-based church has selected Brady as a Workcamp destination. Previous trips were held in 1997, 2002, 2008, 2012, and 2017.
During their stay, volunteers will complete projects at several local organizations, including Grace United Methodist Church, the McCulloch County Resource Center, The Haven, Divine Redeemer Church, and the Mexican Colony. Teams will also assist homeowners throughout the Brady area with various improvement and maintenance projects.
Bogart described the undertaking as a major operation that combines community service, faith, and leadership development for young people.
“It truly is a transformational experience,” Bogart said.
The group will be headquartered at Brady High School throughout the week. Bogart expressed appreciation to Brady ISD and campus staff for once again hosting the mission team.
“We’re grateful to be staying at Brady High School for the week,” he said. “Lori and her staff have been incredibly generous and hospitable.”
Workcamp programs are designed to give students hands-on opportunities to serve communities while developing teamwork, leadership skills, and a deeper understanding of service. For many participants, the experience becomes a highlight of their summer and a chance to make a lasting impact in the communities they visit.
Residents may notice groups of volunteers working throughout the city and surrounding neighborhoods during the project dates. Organizers say the goal is not only to complete needed improvements, but also to build relationships and support local organizations that serve McCulloch County year-round.
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