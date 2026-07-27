National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
July 27, 2026
Today, on July 27, we observe National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, commemorating the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement in 1953, which brought an end to active combat in the Korean War.
While the agreement ended the fighting, it was not a peace treaty, and the Korean Peninsula technically remains at war. Today, we honor the courage, sacrifice, and service of the men and women who fought in Korea—especially those who gave their lives, those who were wounded, and those who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action.
As we mark this solemn day of remembrance, we also pause to recognize an especially meaningful homecoming for one of Brady's own.
After decades of uncertainty, Corporal Aubrey Lee Gibson, a Korean War casualty from Brady, Texas, who was once listed as Missing in Action, has been identified and returned home. It is with profound respect and gratitude that we share that Corporal Gibson will soon receive the full military honors he so richly deserves.
A recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross and the Purple Heart, Corporal Gibson's return is a powerful reminder that our nation never forgets those who serve and that every effort is made to bring our fallen heroes home.
The public is invited to attend the interment services to honor Corporal Gibson's faithful service and to pay tribute to his sacrifice.
Interment Service:
Friday, Aug. 7
10:30 a.m.
Rest Haven Cemetery
Brady, TX
Please join us as we stand together in remembrance, gratitude, and respect for one of America's heroes. Your presence will help ensure that Corporal Gibson is welcomed home with the honor, dignity, and gratitude he earned through his faithful service and ultimate sacrifice.
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