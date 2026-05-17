Let's try this again...
May 17, 2026
Beginning Wednesday, May 20, TxDOT’s contractor plans to close the intersection of US 190/US 377 (Bridge Street) at 1st Street, just north of the McCulloch County Courthouse, to begin a pavement replacement project. The project, slated to begin earlier last month, was rescheduled due to weather conditions.
The $1.46 million project, awarded to STX Civil of Laredo, Texas, includes removal and replacement of the existing roadway consisting of concrete pavement repair and pavement markings on the north and west sides of the square. An inlet on the east side of the square will also be reconstructed during this project.
To reduce impacts on traffic and nearby businesses, work will begin on the north side of the courthouse (1st Street) and then progress to the west side (Church Street).
Message boards will be placed ahead of the project start date. Construction and detour signage will be set up Tuesday, May 19, with intersection closure and work to begin the following day. Project completion is anticipated in late-summer 2026. All dates are subject to change based on weather conditions.
Motorists are encouraged to drive with care when traveling in or near the work zone. Drivers should obey all warning signs, avoid distractions, and watch for crews and equipment entering and exiting the area.
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