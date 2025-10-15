The Mission at Brady is BACK!
October 15, 2025
The Mission at Brady is back with six projects planned over the next two weekends.
"We exist to tangibly show the love of Jesus by meeting the physical needs in our local & surrounding communities," said Paden Behrens. "We do this by engaging the Church and allowing them to be the hands and feet of the gospel through home restoration – keeping folks warm and dry.
The Mission at Brady brings the local community together toward a common purpose that would meet a great, tangible need for our citizens. In the summer of 2015, the organization accepted applications, and the board chose two homes to renovate. In the course of two weekends, with 40 volunteers, the group worked together to make those homes warm and dry. The Mission at Brady has grown over the years with over 200 volunteers, eight different churches, and numerous businesses. As of today, The Mission at Brady has worked on 103 homes, keeping 211 people warm and dry.
"The growth of this ministry is due to the great people of Brady coming out to help 'neighbors loving neighbors'," added Behrens. "The Mission at Brady needs your help this year. We need volunteers with every skill set as we work on five homes and the Casa Care building, which is the after-school program for kids in McCulloch County.
Who: All Skill Levels Needed
When:
Oct. 18–8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19–3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 25–8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26–3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Meet @ McCulloch County Resource Center (Old Helping Hands building)
Contact: info@missionatbrady.com
