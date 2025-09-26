Election Day polling locations
Brady voters will head to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide who will fill the City Council Place 4 seat vacated earlier this year by Felix Gomez Jr., who resigned to focus on work commitments.
Five candidates officially entered the race: Vickie Roddie, Jordan Boggs, Tyler Ashcraft, Roland O’Briant, and Raymond Ledezma. Jordan Boggs later rescinded his application and withdrew for personal reasons.
Precinct(s) | Polling Location
101 & 103 | First Baptist Church | 1103 17th St., Brady, TX
102 | Melvin Community Center | 103 E. Hackberry St., Melvin, TX
201 & 401 | Brady Housing Authority | 405 E. Main St., Brady, TX
202 | Voca Community Center | 205 S FM RD 1851, Voca, TX
302 | Lohn Community Center | 1123 FM RD 504, Lohn, TX
402 | Rochelle Community Center | 5905 Crew Ave., Rochelle, TX
403 | Mercury Community Center | 808 Milburn, Mercury, TX
