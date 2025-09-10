COURT UPDATE...
September 10, 2025
Jury duty for the 452nd District Court scheduled for September 16, 2025, has been cancelled because the defendant entered a plea. If you were summoned, you’re now officially released from that obligation for that date.
Charla Pitcox
McCulloch County District Clerk
