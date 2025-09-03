Central Texas Flooding Survivors Have Until Sept. 28 to Apply for Federal Assistance
September 03, 2025
AUSTIN, Texas – Homeowners and renters who were affected by the July flooding in Central Texas now have until Sunday, Sept. 28, to apply for federal disaster assistance if your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance.
Under the major presidential disaster declaration, 10 counties were designated for assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration for the July 2-18storms and flooding: Burnet, Guadalupe, Kerr, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson.
FEMA works closely with the Small Business Administration, which provides disaster loans to homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses of all sizes.
The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov and you will need an email address to apply. You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call theFEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline specialists speak many languages and phone lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service.
To receive in-person assistance, you may visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, use your ZIP code to search FEMA.gov/DRC. To view an accessible video, review What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.
To apply for a loan from the Small Business Administration, go to SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
A healthy McCulloch County requires great community news.
Please support The Brady Standard-Herald by subscribing today!
Please support The Brady Standard-Herald by subscribing today!
%> "