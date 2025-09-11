The Brady ISD calendar was amended August 29, 2025.September 19th was a Flex Day and now is a...
There is a clear bag policy for Friday night's game. Tickets can only be purchased...
McCulloch County District Clerk Charla Pitcox has informed the Brady Standard-Herald that the...
McCulloch County residents impacted by the devastating July floods are encouraged to visit a...
Beginning next week, the Brady Standard-Herald will have openings for both paperboy routes...
We’re happy to announce that the City of Brady Landfill is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, July...
McCulloch County Judge Frank Trull made a declaration of local disaster for public health and...
Here's an "official" welcome to our BSH gang! Welcome, Aden, Jayden and Levi!