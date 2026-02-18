37th Heart of Texas Country Music Festival Schedule of Events
February 18, 2026
March 19 (Thursday)—TruCountry Hotel Ballroom, 202 West Main
6:00 PM Welcome Party And Dance With The Kenaston Band
March 20 (Friday)—Ed Davenport Civic Center, 816 San Angelo Highway
11:00 AM-12:00 PM, Bill & Bobbie Malone and Kent Calder “The Music and Story of Songwriter Cindy Walker” with Two Guitars and a Mandolin at Heart of Texas Music Museum
2:00 PM-3:00 PM, Heart of Texas Facebook Live With Dottsy & Tony Booth at the Heart of Texas Museum
6:00 PM-7:30 PM, Welcome Concert Featuring Grand Ole Opry Star T. Graham Brown
8:30 PM-11:30 PM, Billy Mata & Texas Tradition, $20
March 21 (Saturday)—Ed Davenport Civic Center, 816 San Angelo Highway
10:00 AM-11:00 AM, Tommy Horton At The Heart of Texas Country Music Museum (Donations Accepted)
11:00 AM, New Museum Addition Ribbon Cutting, 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, Jeannie C. Riley Meet & Greet At Heart of Texas Country Music Museum
2:00 PM-4:30 PM, Heart of Texas Concert Featuring The Malpass Brothers, Darrell McCall, Dottsy, Tony Booth, Jason James, Russ Varnell, Kay Adams, Mary Lou Turner, Justin Trevino, Mona McCall, Joe Rucker & Kaye Tolson, $20/$30
8:00 PM-12:00 AM, Heart of Texas Dance Featuring The Malpass Brothers, Darrell McCall, Dottsy, Tony Booth, Mary Lou Turner, Justin Trevino, Mona McCall, Joe Rucker & Kaye Tolson, $25
March 22 (Sunday)—Heart of Texas Events Center, 804 San Angelo Highway
3:00 PM-5:00 PM, Cowboy Church Show with Special Guests Mary Lou Turner, Kaye Tolson, Sharon Kenaston, Shalane, Jack Phillips & Tommy Horton (Free Admission-Donations Accepted)
7:00 PM-10:00 PM, Bode Barker, Joe Rucker, Kaye Tolson, Shalane, Mackynsie McKedy, Jack Phillips Dance, $15
March 23 (Monday)—Heart of Texas Events Center 804 San Angelo Highway
2:00 PM-4:00 PM, Open Jam Session At Heart of Texas Events Center (Free)
7:00 PM-11:00 PM, Tommy Hooker Band, $15
March 24 (Tuesday)—Heart of Texas Events Center, 804 San Angelo Highway
2:00 PM-4:00 PM, Open Jam Session At Heart of Texas Events Center (Free)
7:00 PM-11:00 PM, The Justin Trevino Band, $15
March 25 (Wednesday)—Ed Davenport Civic Center, 816 San Angelo Highway
2:00 PM-5:00 PM, Heart of Texas Steel Guitar Convention (Free Admission Donations Accepted)
7:00 PM-11:00 PM, The Rocky King Band and Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys, $25
March 26 (Thursday), Ed Davenport Civic Center, 816 San Angelo Highway
2:00 PM-5:00 PM, Happy Hour Dance Featuring The Kenastons & Friends (Free Admission-Donations)
7:00 PM-11:00 PM, Kelly Spinks & Miles of Texas And Jake Hooker & The Outsiders, $25
March 27 (Friday)—Ed Davenport Civic Center, 816 San Angelo Highway
9:00 AM, Darrell McCall and Friends Golf Tournament, 830-570-7582
2:00 PM-3:00 PM, Heart of Texas Facebook Live With Jake Hooker at the Heart of Texas Country Music Museum
7:00 PM-11:00 PM, Landon Dodd & The Dance Hall Drifters And George Dearborne & Branded, $25
March 28 (Saturday)—Ed Davenport Civic Center 816 San Angelo Highway
10:00 AM-11:00 AM, Tommy Horton At The Heart of Texas Country Music Museum
2:00 PM-4:30 PM, Heart of Texas Concert with Special Guest Darrell McCall, Tony Booth, Amber Digby, Justin Trevino, Landon Dodd, Rance Norton & Dottsy, $20/$30
8:00 PM-12:00 AM, Heart of Texas Dance Featuring Special Guest Jeff Woolsey & The Dance Hall Kings with Darrell McCall, Tony Booth, Amber Digby, Justin Trevino, Landon Dodd, Rance Norton & Dottsy, $25
