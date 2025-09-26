City/County seat openings draw slew of candidates as interest in public service grows
Brady voters will head to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide who will fill the City Council Place 4 seat vacated earlier this year by Felix Gomez Jr., who resigned to focus on work commitments.
By the 5 p.m. filing deadline Thursday, five candidates had officially entered the race: Vickie Roddie, Jordan Boggs, Tyler Ashcraft, Roland O’Briant, and Raymond Ledezma. The crowded field makes this the most contested council seat in recent memory and reflects what looks to be a growing trend of increased public interest in local government and community affairs.
That same interest is also visible at the county level, where eight applicants have submitted their names to be considered for the Precinct 4 commissioner’s seat. The position was left vacant when Commissioner Don Bratton resigned earlier this month, citing family commitments. The McCulloch County Commissioners Court is expected to review the applications and make an appointment in the coming weeks.
Early voting for the Brady City Council election will run from October 20–24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and October 27–29 during the same hours. Extended voting hours will be available October 30 and 31, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. All early voting will take place at the McCulloch County Clerk’s Office, 101 N. High Street in Brady.
With competitive races at both the city and county level, this fall’s election season is shaping up to be one of the busiest—and most closely watched—in recent years.
