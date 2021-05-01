Chamber Banquet fetes 2020 community award winners

Charlie Bush honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

In a welcome return to some sort of normalcy, a nice crowd attended the Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet last Thursday evening and watched as community members were recognized for their efforts over the last year.

At the end of the evening, the top two awards were presented to Charlie Bush who was honored as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award while Craig Isbell and Vicki Brown were recognized as the Citizens of the Year.

Bush, a resident of Brady since 1970, was surprised by out of town family members including his son, Rusty, who gave background information on Bush’s community involvement.

Ishoff and Brown were introduced by Pastor Devin Taylor and he cited their volunteer involvement with the McCulloch County’s Salvation Army as well as for their support of the McCulloch County Resource Center especially during the pandemic.

Lynne White, another longtime Brady resident, was the recipient of the Distinguished Public Servant award. A career paramedic and EMS worker, she has served Brady’s EMS for over 30 years as a firefighter and paramedic.

Matt Popnoe was posthumously awarded the Educator of the Year award for his lifetime of service as a science teacher in McCulloch County. His award was presented by Lynn Munden who read the nomination on behalf of Angelina Deans, a former student of Popnoe’s. The award was accepted and received by Rochelle Supt. ISD Matthew Fields, another former student who was also influenced by Popnoe.

The Small Business of the Year award was presented to Chris and Gina Murray, owners of Autotech while the Large Business of the Year award was presented to Heart of Texas Restoration. That award was accepted by Kayde and Dylan Raybion on behalf of owners Brentt and Kayce Raybion.

Alphonse and Martha Dotson were bestowed with the Agribusiness of the Year award that went to the Wines of Dotson-Cervantes, a local vineyard and winery that they founded during the late 1990s.

The McCulloch County Resource Center and their staff and organizers were the recipients of a new award that was introduced this year designed to fill a gap that was present with respect to recognizing groups and organizations and their efforts. The McCulloch County Resource Center was formerly a number of different entities that have now been brought under one roof with the goal of making the services they offer a more streamlined community outreach program.

Located in the old Helping Hands building, the organization has taken that program along with several others and brought them under the umbrella of the Resource Center. They also operate the McCulloch Mercantile as a way of helping finance their efforts as well as providing employment for members in the community.

The Resource Center is overseen by a board of directors that is comprised of several members of the Brady Clergy Association as well as others who were previously on the Helping Hands board.

In an emotional introduction for the award, it was presented by a group of individuals who provided several nominations all for the same group to be recognized. One of the presenters was to be Cynthia Reeves who died tragically earlier in the week. Her sister-in-law, Stacey Evans was there in her stead to help present the award.

The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to James Griffin who was nominated by Erin Sosa.