Bridge Street accident claims life of Bradyite

A two-vehicle collision Monday morning at the intersection of 17th and South Bridge Streets claimed the life of Brady resident Cynthia Reeves, 53.

Cynthia was employed by the county and was a deputy clerk for the District Clerk’s office.

Funeral arrangements for her have been announced with a visitation from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday (today) at Heritage Funeral Home with the service following at 3 p.m.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Robert, three children and several grandchildren.