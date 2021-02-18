Rochelle Water Supply notice…

Due to the recent power outage, Rochelle Water Supply was forced to shut off service to its customers on Tuesday. Power has been restored to the area; however, the community will remain without water for an additional two days. After that, there will be a three-day boil order until further notice from RWS.

The Rochelle Volunteer Fire Department has had firefighters available at the station filling water containers. Fire Chief Brandon Nalley noted they will continue to stop in and make water available over the next few days for community members in need (updates on times will be posted to the Brady Standard-Herald Facebook page). The water is safe for toilet use and for pets and livestock to drink, however, it is not recommended for human consumption.

For more information, contact Nalley at 325-792-6803.