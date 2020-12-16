Food pantry needs frozen turkey donations – by Friday!

A turkey on every table . . .

A local effort to provide a “Turkey on Every Table” ~ prompted by the generoisity of an anonymous Brady resident, still needs frozen turkeys donated THIS WEEK prior to Saturday’s food pantry distribution.

What: Donate a frozen turkey ~ any size

Where: McCulloch County Resource Center

               East 11th Street (Formerly the Helping Hands building)

When:  9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. M-F East 11th Street 

Phone: 325-456-7729 or 830-522-0144 (leave a message)

The turkeys, used in conjunction with hams donated by St. Paul’s Episcopal Chruch ~ will help stock “Christmas Food Baskets” for 190 families served by the Food Pantry. Food Pantry distribution day is this Saturday.

With more than 80 frozen turkeys on the shelves of their freezer, the Food Pantry still needs more frozen turkeys donated BEFORE Friday.

    

