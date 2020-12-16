Food pantry needs frozen turkey donations – by Friday!

A turkey on every table . . .

A local effort to provide a “Turkey on Every Table” ~ prompted by the generoisity of an anonymous Brady resident, still needs frozen turkeys donated THIS WEEK prior to Saturday’s food pantry distribution.

What: Donate a frozen turkey ~ any size

Where: McCulloch County Resource Center

East 11th Street (Formerly the Helping Hands building)

When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. M-F East 11th Street

Phone: 325-456-7729 or 830-522-0144 (leave a message)

The turkeys, used in conjunction with hams donated by St. Paul’s Episcopal Chruch ~ will help stock “Christmas Food Baskets” for 190 families served by the Food Pantry. Food Pantry distribution day is this Saturday.