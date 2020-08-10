This just in from TxDOT…

Annual Sealcoat Maintenance Continues in Multiple Counties

August 10, 2020

BROWNWOOD– The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Brownwood District continues the annual maintenance sealcoat project, beginning today on SH 206 in Eastland County. The project will continue throughout the district for the remainder of this month.

TxDOT’s contractor will begin working on SH 206 in Eastland (0.2 miles south of FM 2526 to the Callahan County Line) today, August 10.

Work will continue Tuesday on US 87 in McCulloch County (0.44 mi. west of US 283 to near the western Brady City Limits and from US 190 to 0.45 mi. south of SH 71). Crews will then move to FM 765 in San Saba County (from the McCulloch County Line to FM 45) through Wednesday.

The project will progress into Mills County on Wednesday on the following roadways:

FM 2005: (US 84 to the Hamilton County Line)

US 183: (US 84 south to the Lampasas County Line). Work on US 183 in Mills County will continue through the first part of next week.

Motorists should expect various lane closures and plan for possible delays in travel. A pilot car will guide traffic through these work zones. Motorists are asked to use caution and slow their speed in work zones.