2020 Election Results…

Results of Tuesday’s run-off election for Precincts 1 and 3 in McCulloch County are in and with that comes one new face to the Commissioner’s Court.

In the Precinct 1 race, Carol Anderson earned the majority vote over James Stewart, 332-146, to fill the soon-to-be vacated seat held a number of years by incumbent Jim Quinn. In Precinct 3, incumbent Jason Behrens held on to his seat, defeating his challenger, Sterling Moore, 218-157.

As the only other race on the ballot—the one for State Representative for District 59—challenger Shelby Slawson defeated Dr. J.D. Sheffield, incumbent, by a vote of 686-498.