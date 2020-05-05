Today’s online fundraising effort to support Helping Hands

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letter was submitted too late for this week’s edition since it’s about an online fundraiser going on today to benefit McCulloch County Helping Hands. We’re posting it here on our Website and Facebook page in hopes it might still bring some support to their ongoing mission of providing assistance to our local community. Give what you can!)

Dear McCulloch County Residents:

Please consider giving a donation to McCulloch County Helping Hands through SanAngeloGives.org on May 5.

McCulloch County Helping Hands believes that access to food, shelter and clothing is a basic human right and is committed to responding to the needs of all residents of McCulloch County for an improved quality of life through the distribution of goods and services and your donation will be utilized to:

• Fill our food pantry – food distributions for the needy of McCulloch County 2 times a month

• Assist in our school supply drive for Brady, Rochelle and Lohn ISDs

• Assist in holiday food meals and baskets for the elderly and needy

• Assist in our Adopt an Angel program (for children)

• Assist in our Secret Santa program (for senior citizens)

• Assist in hunters feeding the needy

• Assist in monthly birthday celebrations for seniors and much, much more!

If you didn’t know, we also have a resale shop located at 1106 S. Blackburn St., in Brady. We’re now reopening on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2, and will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take care – we love y’all!

Ingrid McDonald, President

McCulloch County Helping Hands