Brady ISD announces graduation plans

In a letter to graduates and parents, Brady ISD has spelled out plans for an upcoming commencement ceremony for the senior class of 2020.

It boils down to being limited to four individuals per family with tickets being issued to seniors. The date of graduation will remain May 22 at 8 p.m.

Below is the letter sent to students from Kevin White, principal of BHS.

May 1, 2020

Dear Graduates and Parents,

We are pleased to announce that we are moving forward with a plan to honor the Class of 2020. Brady High School Graduation Commencement Exercises will be held at Bulldog Stadium at 8:00 pm on Friday, May 22 as previously scheduled. We have worked with City and County authorities to make sure we follow all necessary social distancing requirements.

Each graduate will be given 4 guest tickets. The guests will have assigned seats either in the east or west stands with social distancing boundaries clearly marked. Guests must always remain in their designated seating area. They will not be allowed on the field before, during or after the ceremony. The tickets may be picked up by the graduate or parent in the Brady High School office from 8:00-12:00 beginning Monday, May 11.

Students will have assigned seats on the north end of the football field. The seating will meet social distancing requirements. The graduates will maintain a minimum of six feet between each other when walking to and from seating. Group elements of the ceremony such as throwing of caps and singing the school song will be done from the student assigned seats.

All guests and graduates need to follow social distancing rules when entering and leaving graduation. Please always allow at least six feet between yourself and other guests.

Should weather prohibit the ceremony from taking place at the stadium the graduation exercises will be moved to the high school gym. With this change in location the number of guest tickets per graduate will be reduced to 2 tickets. The same social distancing procedures stated above will remain in force.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, these plans are subject to change if the social distancing requirements change based on guidance from the Mayor, County Judge, or Governor. We will notify graduates and their parents of any changes using the Brady ISD website, social media, and KNEL radio.

Sincerely,

Kevin White

Principal

Brady High School