Monday’s “Apple Turnover” could have been much worse . . .

Just James ~ By James Stewart, BSH Editor

Monday was a busy day around town for some more than others. For first responders and one particular towing and recovery company, it was a long day.

A very serious accident that happened before daybreak sent two men to the hospital where one I know, has already had more than one surgery to repair multiple injuries. I’m praying that both recover and get back to 100 percent in the very near future.

I’ve been chasing accidents in McCulloch County for the past 24 years. I’ve seen a lot of damage, destruction, pain and death. I’ve also seen an amazing level of compassion and caring efforts from the men and women who answer the page when help is needed.

People who serve our community most often just have a knack for it. They can’t help it, that’s just who they are. Sure, some folks do it partly as a job, but what I have loved seeing over the years is how members of our community pay it forward when opportunities seemingly appear out of thin air.

Each spring at our annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet, our community recognizes different folks who have made a difference in our community. Some are honored for accomplishments over the last year and a select few are recognized for their life of serving our community.

Over the past month during the COVID-19 pandemic, my typical spring news stories have been atypical of what normally fills the pages of the newspaper. Last weekend I was reminded several times by “memories” on social media apps, that I was supposed to be attending the regional track meet in Abilene documenting our high school athletes as they attempted to qualify for the state meet. It’s still hard to comprehend that this entire spring will be nothing but a dash in the record books.

But Monday evening, I was also reminded of a similar produce giveaway that happened a year ago when a truck carrying organic strawberries crashed in Mason County.

For those who don’t know how it all happens, when trucks carrying food crash, the loads are usually “condemned” by the carrier. From there, the recovery companies are in charge of the load.

As it was explained to me by Terry Davis, the owner of Back on Your Feet Recovery, when his company recovers a load, they become owners of the truck and its contents, but they are not permitted to sell or profit off of it. Ergo ~ the great strawberry give away of 2019 and now the great Apple Turnover of 2020.

The truck that crashed south of Brady Monday morning was loaded with 42,000 pounds of red delicious apples. As it was with the strawberries a year ago, the produce was in near-perfect condition. From the recovery company’s perspective, they have to deal with the trailer and the contents one way or the other. It only makes sense to put the food to good use by donating it to the community.

Last year with the strawberries, it took a little more effort and only slightly more time, but suffice it to say, there are still folks using frozen strawberries from a year ago.

On Monday evening, it began just after 5 p.m. when “The Apple Store” was opened at the store yard where the apple truck had been moved. The apples were packed 85 to a box with a few pallets worth of smaller sized apples that had 125 in each box.

I arrived at the yard just before 6:30 p.m. and more than half of the truck had been distributed by a group of volunteers who had a solid system working. I grabbed some drone footage and a few photos and then joined in and had a deja vu moment all over again. The back of a produce truck, handing out fruit to folks who wanted free food.

I’ll make a wager that Google and Pinterest had an increase of “apple recipe” queries on Monday evening.

Throughout the day, calls were made to various local entities such as the Salvation Army and other local food pantries and deliveries were made to them first. After that, it was first come, first served.

Some folks took several boxes of apples and I can only hope they truly had ways to use them or families and friends with whom they can share them.

I’m not an expert, but apples aren’t high on the list of kinds of fruit that freeze well, but dehydrated apples are actually some of my favorite dried fruit, so I predict I’ll be making batches of that with the box I brought home.

I jumped in and used my years of hand truck training to move stacks of apples from the front of the truck to the back. I was just thankful that Steve Jones had the foresight to bring that gem with him. Back when we unloaded the strawberries, it wouldn’t have worked, but this load was quite different and wasn’t messy at all so the dolly worked perfectly.

When I stepped in to help, Steve and Joy had a good system working and they did all the muscle work by stacking the boxes four high to which I simply wheeled them to the back doors where several others helped load them into cars as they drove up.

Start to finish, it only took 3 hours to pass out 42,000 pounds of apples. It’s amazing how quickly word spread about the give away and how effective it was at emptying the truck of the produce.

I hope everyone who got apples shares the wealth and doesn’t let them go to waste. Bake a pie for a neighbor or make some jelly or preserves or something useful. I joked about how I was glad they weren’t Honeycrisp apples because I might have come home with a pickup bed full of them.

Alas, it was another example of how some good things can come out of tragedy. As Terry told me as I pulled out of the yard, “I’m just thankful for the work and thankful for the opportunity to bless others.”

Amen to that.—JS