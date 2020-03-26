McCulloch LEPC is official Emergency source

The McCulloch Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) has been officially designated as the official group to publish and disseminate any and ALL local information with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The LEPC is a group of representatives from each McCulloch County governmental agency as well as first responders.

Any official press releases will be issued by that group’s Public Information Officer, Erin Corbell.

Stay tuned for more details and updates!