Ray Lubke, Brady businessman, dies at 77

Ray Otto Lubke of Brady, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Lubbock.

An only child, Ray was born to Otto and Ella Lubke on May 27, 1941. He was raised in Eden and attended school in Eden graduating in 1959. He then attended ASU(San Angelo College) and graduated from Texas Tech in 1963.

Ray’s father was the General Motors dealer in Eden and upon graduation from Texas Tech Ray came home to join his father in the automobile business. There he found his true calling, selling cars and trucks and making friends everywhere.

To Ray it was always about more than the sale, it was about making friends and establishing long lasting relationships that made this business his life’s calling. In 1968 he became the dealer of Lubke Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Eden. Just this year General Motors presented Ray with his 50 year Dealer Achievement Award. He was extremely proud of this achievement as very few dealers receive this recognition.

Ray loved Eden and was very active in the community. He served on the Chamber of Commerce, Eden Lions Club and was a director at Eden State Bank for many years.

In 1990 Ray purchased the General Motors dealership in Brady, Texas and became the proud owner of Lubke’s Cars & Trucks. He and his wife, Sue, have worked together ever since in building this business. It has truly been a labor of love for both of them. Ray and Sue came to love Brady and all their friends in the surrounding areas. Ray particularly enjoyed his Wednesday lunch group. Brady became their home in 1998.

Ray was a man with a deep Christian faith. He was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden. He was baptized, confirmed and married in this church. He served in many capacities in the church and has been the president of Trinity Lutheran for the past 35 years.

As his friends know, Ray was so much more than can be put on paper. He was a man that loved life and lived it large. He enjoyed traveling all over the world with his wife, loved laughing with his friends, would never turn down a good washer pitching game, loved Chevrolet and Corvettes, and Texas Tech football. His last weekend was spent in Lubbock for the Texas Tech game with family and friends.

Ray is survived by his wife, Sue, of Brady, his son, Lynn (Janet) of Brady, step-daughter Holli (Kelly) Roach of Dallas. Two granddaughters: Candace (Nick) Moss of Lakeland, Fla. and Courtney Lubke of San Antonio. Four great-grandchildren: Natalie, Laura and Hannah Moss and Reed Lubke. Three step-grandsons: Hunter, Chris and Sam Roach.

Beloved special friend: Chas Bayer of Comanche.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Lana Lubke, and grandson, Chandler Lubke.

Services for Ray will be held at 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Eden, on Friday, Nov. 16. Burial to follow at Eden Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, Eden, TX, West Texas Rehab Center, San Angelo, TX, West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Road, San Angelo, TX 76904, or Hope from the Heart, P.O. Box 1207, Brady, TX 76825 or to a charity of choice.