Ohio man in custody after three-county chase

Spike strips fail, Menard sheriff fires rifle at moving vehicle

At approximately 8:40 Thursday, Brady police officers were dispatched to the Tractor Supply parking lot (2309 South Bridge Street) in reference to a suspicious person. The caller advised that a white male was observed spray painting the front cab of a dump truck there on the premises.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the subject and immediately noticed some type of handgun visible and holstered on the outside of his waistband. When asked to identify himself, the subject was unable to provide any form of identification and a check by his name and date of birth showed no person on file. When the officer attempted to disarm the individual (for safety purposes) the subject stated that he would not comply and started walking towards the truck. The officer issued several verbal commands for the male to stop and that he was not free to leave, which were all ignored.

Without warning and against the officer’s repeated verbal directions, the male jumped into the driver’s side of the truck and began to pull out of the parking area towards the highway. The officer re-entered his patrol vehicle and activated his emergency lighting system and siren, but the subject again refused to stop/yield and continued southbound on Highway 87 toward Mason.

A pursuit of the truck that involved officers from four different agencies (Brady, McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Texas State Troopers and the Menard County Sheriff’s Office) began in McCulloch, traveled through Mason and into Menard Counties). Spike strips meant to deflate the tires were deployed on three separate occasions but had little effect on the truck’s tires.

Menard County Sheriff Buck Miller, waiting for the truck to come to his location on Hwy. 29, reportedly fired his rifle at the tires and engine of the dump truck in an attempt to disable the truck. A short time later, the driver eventually pulled over on Hwy. 29 near Menzie Creek and came to a stop where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was eventually identified as Bradley Vance Brooks, a 32-year-old resident of Ohio.

Further investigation showed that the dump truck had been reported stolen from Memphis, Tennessee (04/17/18) but the license plate had been removed and replaced by another. The license plate on the truck at the time of this incident was found to have been stolen from Strawn, Texas but that theft had not been discovered.

In addition to the handgun Brooks had in his possession which was found to be reported as stolen through the Southaven, Mississippi Police Department on April 17, 2018, Brooks also had a shotgun in the cab of the truck.

Brooks was transported to the McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office where he was booked and jailed pending arraignment by a magistrate. In relation to this incident (not counting charges pending from other states and jurisdictions) Brooks has been charged with: