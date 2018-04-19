Police arrest man after wild Wednesday foot chase

22-year-old tazed after he pulls knife on police

On Wednesday, April 18th, Brady Police were dispatched to the 2000 Block of South High Street in reference to a male subject (described as a white male wearing a black vest and blue jeans) walking down the street and striking vehicles with a baseball bat.

Officers and deputies from the McCulloch County Sheriff’s responded to the area, where the subject was observed walking near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Pine Street.

Upon contact, the subject refused several verbal commands to stop running and then fled towards South Bridge Street, eventually entering the 7/11 Convenience Store (1800 South Bridge Street). Officers and deputies entered the business and found the suspect near the rear of store. After again refusing to comply with officer’s directions, the suspect produced a fixed blade knife and put it to his throat. A tazer was then deployed by the officers and the subject was taken into custody without further incident.

Brady Fire/EMS was summoned to the scene to treat any reported injury and eventually took the individual to Heart of Tex

as Hospital for treatment and observation. Upon release, the subject was transported to the McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked and jailed.

The arrested person was identified as Jeremy Morgan (22-year-old resident of Brady). At this time, Morgan has been charged with Silent/Abusive Call to 911, Evading Arrest/Detention and Resisting Arrest. Criminal Mischief charges are pending as we continue to identify damaged vehicles in the area.