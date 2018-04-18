Galloping her way into the spotlight

Six-year-old Sydni Rae already making a name for herself in the rodeo arena

By James Stewart

“Fast is fun!” and “We are in it to win it!”

Not necessarily the words you expect to hear from a tiny, curly-haired girl sitting atop an 1,100 pound quarter horse, but put Sydni Rae Jones in the competitive horse arena, and you’ll literally hear her roar.

Last weekend, the precocious young Bradyite finished the Central Texas Youth Rodeo Association (CTYRA) rodeo circuit with a handful of titles. She brought home three championship saddles, seven buckles and a fistful of money. And she’s only six years old.

“Sydni Rae” as she is known in the rodeo circuit, is already making a name for herself across the state and beyond. She comes by it honestly. Her mother, Ricci Grimes-Jones, a San Saba native and past champion barrel racer, was herself brought up in the rodeo world. Mom has titles, buckles and saddles of her own, but now they are having to make room for the growing collection that have been won by Sydni.

Sydni turns seven this week, but all it takes is 20 seconds through the poles or a near-professional level time around the barrels, and you’ll quickly see this girl knows how to ride.

She rides just about every day, hopping on the back of any one of six different horses her family has in their stable. The horses aren’t down-sized versions of what adults ride, they are registered quarter horses that Ricci herself rides. For Sydni, it’s a way to go fast.

She has a custom-fit saddle that quite literally changed the way she rode—it made her faster and gave her even more confidence and a sense of fearlessness that’s hard to even put into words.

“We’ve had a lot of people think that I get the horses trained up and simply throw Sydni on the back of them when they are ready to race,” said Ricci. “That’s not the case at all. Sydni is all about riding the horse, working with the horse, and she has an amazing ability to ride in a way that lots of folks with much more experience than her can only wish for.”

For Sydni, when she gets home from school, it’s time to get the horses ready and then work them on any number of drills designed by Ricci to improve the skills of both the horse and the rider. She’s not yet big enough to saddle the horses without help, but the determined little ball of fire has rigged up ways to get into her saddle without assistance.

“She loves to ride,” said Ricci. “She loves to go fast. It’s not something you can teach. She just has it—it’s who she is.”

It all began when she was barely two years old. It began with mom leading Sydni and her pony using a halter and lead rope.

Before long she graduated to running her events on her own accord. Now, she pole bends, barrel races and pulls ribbons and ties goats – and if you think it’s slighted to give her an advantage, there have been numerous open competitions where she’s competed head-to-head with professionals two and three times her age and won!

Goat ribbon pulling, if you don’t know, mimics calf roping. The horse and rider start at one end of the arena and the timer stops after the rider dismounts, pulls a ribbon off the goat’s tail, and then runs to cross a timing line. Sydni has her own horse specifically trained for ribbon pulling, one slightly smaller in stature than her other horses. It makes the trip from the saddle to the arena floor a little less intimidating.

In the arena, however, she’s anything but slow. She’s worked hard to perfect a full dismount from a horse that is nearly at a full gallop. Her dad even built a saddle harness that hooks up to a golf cart or ATV that lets her practice getting out of the saddle without any fear of getting tangled up with the horse.

“That little gadget was a great way to help her get more comfortable coming out of the saddle and off the horse,” said Ricci.

To be a good rider, you have to get back on the horse when you get bucked off—and that’s exactly what she’s done.

It’s only happened a time or two in the arena, but when it did, she got right back on the horse, upset with herself for not finishing in the top spot.

“She puts a lot of focus and attention on her own abilities,” said Ricci. “She doesn’t worry about other competitors, she just works to meet her own goals that she sets for herself.”

What’s more impressive, according to her mom, is how even at such a young age, she critiques and evaluates each of her runs and uses video recordings to spot and correct her own mistakes.

“She really knows her stuff, at a level that is far beyond her years,” said Ricci.

The weekdays are filled with training and practice, but on the weekends the entire family loads up in their truck and trailer that has living quarters and they head to their next rodeo.

“It’s been a lot of fun raising our kids alongside the children of friends I rodeoed with back in my day,” she said. “It’s a tight-knit community and everywhere we go, Sydni has a group of friends looking out for her—and a lot of the time, she’s right in the middle of the older kids and even the adults.”

There’s an old saying that a horse is only as good as its rider. With Ricci’s father being in the horse breeding business, he’s already working toward finding the next horse that will work with Sydni to reach her next championship. But they like doing so without spending tens of thousands of dollars on purchasing a horse as is common in the industry.

What’s Sydni Rae’s goal? Eventually race at the National Finals Rodeo in Vegas or qualify and ride in “The American” one of the biggest rodeos in the nation with a $1 million payout.

She’s already garnered sponsorships ranging from car dealers to clothing stores and even veterinary services. She’s been featured in nationwide horse magazines and she’s more popular on social media than her mom and dad can even imagine. One particular video of a ride was shared on Facebook more than 3,500 times and had several hundred thousand views.

So hold on to your hats folks, the rodeo circuit doesn’t ever really end, it goes year ‘round. For Sydni, that just means more opportunities to go fast and win buckles.

Last weekend’s

CTYRA titles:

6 & Under CTYRA Finals All-Around Champion

6 & Under Girls Year End All-Around Champion

6 & Under CTYRA Finals Barrels Champion

6 & Under CTYRA Year End Barrels Champion

6 & Under CTYRA Finals Goat Ribbon Pulling Champion

6 & Under CTYRA Year End Goat Ribbon Pulling Champion

6 & Under CTYRA Poles Year End 6th