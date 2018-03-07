Incumbents ousted in Primary

Voters chose Tuesday to go in a new direction in McCulloch County’s two contested elections as both incumbents were ousted by their challengers.

In the race for county judge, Bill Spiller garnered 866 votes to incumbent Danny Neal’s 559 to easily win the seat.

In the race for Pct. 4 commissioner, there will be a runoff between the two challengers. Vance Thurmon had the most votes with 132 while Rick Kemp was next with 114. Incumbent Brent Deeds had 112 narrowly missing the runoff.

The runoff between Thurmon and Kemp will be in May.

Republican Primary Final

McCulloch County:

Dan Patrick 982

Scott Milder 353