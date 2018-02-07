Leo Stanley Johnson, 58

Leo Stanley Johnson, age 58, of Brady, passed on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Austin.

Leo was born in Brady, Nov. 11, 1959, to Leo Johnson, Sr. and Mary Johnson. He lived and worked in Austin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bill Wallace, Bennie Johnson and Richard Johnson; and a sister, Susan Johnson Rozinski.

He is survived by a long-time friend, Ella Johnson of Austin; two brothers, Leroy B. Johnson, Sr. of Columbus, Ga. and Albert Johnson of Brady; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at King-Tears Mortuary located at 1300 East 12 Street, Austin TX 78702