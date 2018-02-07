Hexion announces big layoffs at local plant

Hexion announced that it is adjusting operations at its Brady, Texas, oilfield proppant manufacturing

site. As a result, the company will be reducing its employment levels over the next several months.

The total number of employees that will be laid off has not yet been disclosed, but according to a press release, Hexion plans to maintain the site going forward for future market activity and a new mobile manufacturing solution and these changes will better align regional market demand for resin-coated proppants within Hexion’s existing oilfield assets. Hexion continues to serve the North American proppants market from its other sites.

While the decision to reduce employment levels is difficult, this action will improve Hexion’s overall competitiveness of the oilfield proppants business. Hexion continues to develop new products for the oilfield market that leverages its manufacturing footprint that improves productivity and cost competitiveness.

Affected associates have been notified regarding the staffing changes and the Company will provide appropriate severance and other support.