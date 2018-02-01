Brady’s new 3A-DII district heads south
Lohn, Rochelle back in familiar company
At straight up 9 a.m. Thursday, the UIL posted the new school district alignments and for Brady, it’s going to be a trip back to some familiar stomping grounds while adding a new foe not before seen.
Brady’s new district includes:
Region IV – District 13:
- Brady
- Blanco
- Comfort
- Ingram
- Johnson City – LBJ
- Sonora
Athletic Director Shay Easterwood indicated that the other slots on the season will be filled by:
Scrimmages: Florence and Christoval
Non-District Football Games:
- Ballinger
- Haskell
- Llano
- Dublin
- Tuscola – Jim Ned
In the Basketball and Volleyball alignment ~ things look MUCH different… The districts for the two sports are identical with the exception that Ballinger does not play volleyball.
Region I – District 4:
- Ballinger
- Brady
- Grape Creek
- San Angelo TLCA
- Sonora
- Wall
For Lohn and Rochelle ISDs, they are back in familiar territory as members of Region IV- District 16.
Region IV- District 16:
- Cherokee
- Lohn
- Richland Springs
- Rochelle
- Valera Panther Creek
For Basketball, here is the new IA grouping:
District 12:
- Eden
- Lohn
- Menard
- Paint Rock
- Rochelle
- Santa Anna
- Valera Panther Creek
The entire UIL alignment can be seen at http://realignment.uiltexas.org