Brady’s new 3A-DII district heads south

Lohn, Rochelle back in familiar company

At straight up 9 a.m. Thursday, the UIL posted the new school district alignments and for Brady, it’s going to be a trip back to some familiar stomping grounds while adding a new foe not before seen.

Brady’s new district includes:

Region IV – District 13:

Brady Blanco Comfort Ingram Johnson City – LBJ Sonora

Athletic Director Shay Easterwood indicated that the other slots on the season will be filled by:

Scrimmages: Florence and Christoval

Non-District Football Games:

Ballinger Haskell Llano Dublin Tuscola – Jim Ned

In the Basketball and Volleyball alignment ~ things look MUCH different… The districts for the two sports are identical with the exception that Ballinger does not play volleyball.

Region I – District 4:

Ballinger Brady Grape Creek San Angelo TLCA Sonora Wall

For Lohn and Rochelle ISDs, they are back in familiar territory as members of Region IV- District 16.

Region IV- District 16:

Cherokee Lohn Richland Springs Rochelle Valera Panther Creek

For Basketball, here is the new IA grouping:

District 12: Eden Lohn Menard Paint Rock Rochelle Santa Anna Valera Panther Creek

The entire UIL alignment can be seen at http://realignment.uiltexas.org