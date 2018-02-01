Brady’s new 3A-DII district heads south

Lohn, Rochelle back in familiar company

At straight up 9 a.m. Thursday, the UIL posted the new school district alignments and for Brady, it’s going to be a trip back to some familiar stomping grounds while adding a new foe not before seen.

Brady’s new district includes:

Region IV – District 13: 

  1. Brady
  2. Blanco
  3. Comfort
  4. Ingram
  5. Johnson City – LBJ
  6. Sonora

Athletic Director Shay Easterwood indicated that the other slots on the season will be filled by:

Scrimmages: Florence and Christoval

Non-District Football Games:

  1. Ballinger
  2. Haskell
  3. Llano
  4. Dublin
  5. Tuscola – Jim Ned

In the Basketball and Volleyball alignment ~ things look MUCH different… The districts for the two sports are identical with the exception that Ballinger does not play volleyball.

Region I – District 4:

  1. Ballinger
  2. Brady
  3. Grape Creek
  4. San Angelo TLCA
  5. Sonora 
  6. Wall

For Lohn and Rochelle ISDs, they are back in familiar territory as members of Region IV- District 16.

Region IV- District 16:

  1. Cherokee
  2. Lohn
  3. Richland Springs
  4. Rochelle
  5. Valera Panther Creek

For Basketball, here is the new IA grouping:

District 12:

  1. Eden
  2. Lohn
  3. Menard
  4. Paint Rock
  5. Rochelle
  6. Santa Anna
  7. Valera Panther Creek

The entire UIL alignment can be seen at http://realignment.uiltexas.org

 

