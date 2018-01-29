George Blair, 72

Celebration of Life services for George Blair will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Vision Heights Church in Brady.

George Thornhill Blair was born September 21, 1944 in Houston Texas. Affectionately known as “Skip”, George worked for Champion/Simpson paper mill for 30 years. When he retired, he went on to work for the McCulloch County Sheriff’s department for 18 years.

He became well known in the Brady community over the years for his elaborate Halloween and Christmas yard decorations which drew 100s of visitors each holiday season.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandra, a daughter, Beth, and her husband Jon Jaecks; a son, Wayne, and wife Staci; and daughter Amanda and her husband Ronnie Morrison. Also he is survived by stepchildren Bliss Collier and partner Stephanie Wiesen; Warren Collier and wife Lisa; Lanie MacHugh; and Heather Viets and her husband, Carl.