Awards recognize deserving community members

Lifetime Achievement and Citizen of the Year highlight list of honors

At the annual Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet Thursday night, the Brady community had the chance to share in the recognition of several of its outstanding citizens and the word of the evening, spoken numerous times by nearly every recipient, was “blessed.”

The highlight of the evening came when retired optometrist Dr. Richard Lane was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his more than 50 years of professional service as well as his volunteer and mission work throughout his lifetime.

The duo of Paden Behrens and Phil Chavanne were co-recipients of the Citizen of the Year Award as representatives of The Mission at Brady. Presenter Lavonta Harper gave a detailed history of the local mission work and how it was recognized as this year’s winner.

The Jacoby’s family business was recognized as Large Business of the Year while The Locker, owned by Rick and Tracy Althof, was presented with the Small Business of the Year Award.

Educator of the Year went to Kami Dodds for her tireless efforts with Special Olympics and Joe Solis with the City of Brady was recognized as Distinguished Public Servant. Jeff Bedwell accepted the award for Agribusiness of the Year on behalf of his firm, Central Texas Farm Credit. Dawn Mork was given a special award by the Chamber of Commerce as Volunteer of the Year for her many hours of service to the organization.

In all, the evening was a perfect example of what makes Brady a special place in which to live and the worthy award recipients each humbly accepted their awards with gratitude.