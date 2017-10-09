Homecoming week in Brady ~ October 9–13, 2017

BHS Homecoming Week 2017 Activities

Monday October 9, 2017 – Paint the town black and gold. We encourage all business’s and members of the community to get involved in showing community pride and support for our Brady Bulldogs. Decorate the town for Homecoming 2017.

Tuesday October 10, 2017 – Community wide pep rally and bonfire to be held at the Brady Lake pavilion. Activities and hotdog meal sales will begin and 6:00pm. Pep Rally will begin at 7:00pm

Wednesday October 11, 2017 – Touching up of the Bulldog at the Stadium.

Thursday October 12, 2017 – Our Middle school football teams will be taking on the Early Longhorns at Bulldog Stadium! Everyone is encouraged to come out and support our younger teams!

Friday October 13, 2017 – Join us at Bulldog Stadium as our Brady Bulldogs take on the Early Longhorns! Go Dawgs beat the Longhorns!!