Run on gas stations fueled by false reports

Post Date: 08/31/2017 1:18 PM

The run on local gas stations has been fueled by false reports of gasoline shortages, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has told San Angelo’s emergency management coordinator.

Gasoline supply pipelines between Houston refineries and a Dallas distribution center were temporarily shut down to avoid possible contamination caused by damage from Hurricane Harvey’s flooding. Those supply lines have since returned to full operations.

“There is no need to panic,” Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Mild said. “People can conduct business as usual.”

Mild stressed his information comes directly from TDEM’s State Operations Center, which received details from the Dallas distribution center. The stir, the State Operations Center reported, seemed to have been ignited in Dallas by two minor media outlets there.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is an agency of the Texas Department of Public Safety.