Fall 2017 McCulloch County elementary school supply lists

BRADY

Pre-K

1 Pkg. Crayola markers

1 Pkg. construction paper

1 70 Page spiral notebook

1 Pkg. large Crayola crayons

2 Boxes Kleenex

1 Clorox disinfecting wipes

1 Lg. package baby wipes

1 Box sandwich baggies

1 Box gallon size baggies

1 Regular size backpack (no small ones, please)

1 Small water bottle

* * *

Kindergarten

3 Plastic folders with brads

2 70 pg. wide ruled spiral notebooks

2 Boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 Pkg. Expo dry erase markers (4 count)

1 Pkg. 12 count Elmer’s glue sticks

1 Pkg. baby wipes

1 Box Crayola Classic thick markers

1 Pair Fisker’s blunt scissors

1 Box quart size bags (sliding closure)

1 Supply box

1 Pkg. 9×12 construction paper

1 Box gallon size bags

1 Bottle hand sanitizer

1 Container Lysol/Clorox wipes

1 Box 12 count pre-sharpened No. 2 pencils

2 Pink erasers

1 Prang washable watercolors

* * *

1st Grade

2 Boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

5 Plastic folders with brads and pockets (red, blue, green, yellow, orange)

2 70 pgs. wide ruled spiral notebooks

1 Pair Fiskars pointed metal scissors

1 Pkg. Expo dry erase markers (4 count)

1 Supply box (5”x8”)

2 Pkgs. 12 count Ticonderoga pencils

1 Container disinfecting wipes

3 Pkgs. 4 count Elmer’s glue sticks

1 Pkg. pencil top erasers

1 Bottle hand sanitizer

1-1 inch binder with pockets

1 Box quart size Ziploc bags (boys)

1 Box gallon size Ziploc bags (girls)

* * *

2nd Grade

2 Pkgs. 12 count Ticonderoga pencils

1 Pair Fiskars blunt scissors

2 Boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

5 Plastic folders with brads and pockets (blue, red, yellow, green, purple)

3 70 pg. wide ruled spiral notebooks

2 Wide ruled composition books

8 Expo dry erase markers

2 Pink erasers

1 Container hand wipes

1 Box quart size Ziploc bags

8 Elmer’s glue sticks

1 Supply box

1 Pkg. index cards

1 Box Crayola colored pencils 12 count

* * *

3rd Grade

2 Pkgs. 12 count Ticonderoga pencils

1 Box Crayola colored pencils 12 count

1 Pair Fiskars pointed metal scissors

1 Nylon, zippered pencil pouch

2 Pkgs. 4 count Elmer’s glue sticks

5 Plastic folders with brads (blue, red, green, yellow, purple)

1 Pkg. Expo dry erase markers (4 count)

2 Pkg. wide ruled lined notebook paper

2 Box 24 count Crayola crayons

2 Mead wide ruled composition books

1 Pkg. pencil top erasers

1 Set of earbuds

1 Bottle hand sanitizer (girls)

1 Container disinfecting wipes (boys)

* * *

4th Grade

1 Set earbuds

4 Mead wide ruled composition books

1 Bottle glue

6 Folders with pockets

1 Pkg. 4 Expo dry erase markers

1 Box 24 count Crayola crayons

1 Box 12 count colored pencils

1 Pkg. pencil top erasers

1 Pair Fiskars scissors

2 Boxes 12 count No. 2 Ticonderoga pencils

1 Pkg. wide ruled notebook paper

1 Pkg. 6 count red pens

1 Pkg. 4 count highlighters

1 Container disinfecting wipes (girls)

1 Large bottle of Germ-X hand sanitizer (boys)

* * *

5th Grade

1 Set ear buds

1 Pkg. wide ruled notebook paper

2 Boxes No. 2 pencils 12 count

1 Box colored pencils

1 Pair pointed scissors

4 Mead wide ruled composition books

1 Bottle glue

1 Pkg. Expo dry erase markers (4 count)

8 Plastic folders with pockets and brads (2 green, 2 red, 2 blue, 2 yellow)

1 Bottle hand sanitizer

1 Pkg. pencil top erasers

1 Supply box

1 Handheld pencil sharpener

* * *

ROCHELLE

Pre-K

1 Rest mat

1 Box 8 count crayons

1 Bottle hand sanitizer

1 Backpack

2 Plastic 2 pocket folders

1 Wide ruled spiral notebook

2 Boxes wet wipes

1 Box quart Ziploc bags

1 Box gallon Ziploc bags

2 Lg. box Kleenex

1 Pkg. pencils

Clean set of clothes in case of an emergency. Place in a gallon Ziploc bag with name on it.

1 Box 8 count markers

* * *

Kindergarten

1 Backpack (label w/name)

1 Pkg. pencils

2 Lg. boxes Kleenex

1 Plastic school supply box (label w/name)

1 Pair Fiskars school scissors (label w/name)

2 Boxes 8 count Crayon brand crayons

2 Spiral notebooks (at least 70 pages)

1 Sm. pillow (label w/name, no rest mat)

1 Box wet wipes

1 Plastic 2 pocket folder

1 Set of markers

1 Bottle Elmer’s white glue (no glue sticks)

1 Pkg. colored copy paper

1 Box Ziploc baggies (any size)

1 Set watercolors, label w/name

* * *

1st Grade

2 Pkgs. No. 2 pencils USA GOLD Premium American Cedar (other brands don’t sharpen well)

3 Lg. pkgs. glue sticks

1 Sm. bottle Elmer’s glue

2 Boxes 24 count crayons

2 Plastic 2 pocket folders

3 Lg. boxes Kleenex

3 Wide ruled spiral notebooks

1 Backpack

1 Lg. eraser

1 Pair Fiskars school scissors

1 Plastic school supply box

1 Ruler (inches and centimeters) no bendable

1 Set ear buds for computer

* * *

2nd Grade

1 Pkg. No. 2 pencils

2 Lg. erasers

1 Ruler (inches and centimeters)

1 Pencil sharpener w/barrel

1 Pkg. pencil top erasers

1 Box 24 count crayons

1 Plastic 2 pocket folders-labeled

2 Boxes Kleenex

2 Wide ruled spiral notebook 70 pgs

1 Backpack

1 Pkg. wet wipes

1 Pair school scissors

1 Plastic school supply box

1 Lg. pkg. thick whiteboard markers

1 Ear buds for computer

* * *

3rd Grade

2 Lg. glue sticks

1 Pkg. map colors

1 Lg. pair Fiskars scissors

2 Pkgs. pencils (no mechanical pencils)

1 Plastic school supply box

1 Pkg. pencil top erasers

1 Pkg. wide ruled notebook paper

4 Boxes Kleenex

1 Bottle hand sanitizer

* * *

4th Grade

1 Plastic school supply box

3 Pocket folders

1 Pencil bag (optional)

3 Pkgs. No. 2 pencils (no mechanical pencils, please)

2 Pkgs. wide ruled notebook paper

1 Lg. eraser or 1-Pkg pencil top erasers

1 3-inch ring binder (zipper type is best)

1 Ruler (inches and centimeters)

1 Pair school scissors

4 Boxes Kleenex

2 Pkgs. map colors (please label/leave in box)

1 Pump bottle hand sanitizer

1 Plastic school supply box

* * *

5th Grade

2 Pkgs. wide ruled notebook paper

6 Glue sticks or 1-Bottle school glue

1 Pkg. markers

2 Pkgs. map colors

1 Lg. pair scissors

1-Pkg. assorted color highlighters

3-Pkgs. No. 2 pencils

2 Lg. pink erasers

1 2-inch binder (zipper preferred)

1 Pencil sharpener

3 Boxes Kleenex

1 Ruler with inches and centimeters

1 Composition notebook

* * *

Rochelle Junior High

Ear phones

Backpack

No. 2 pencils

Blue, red and black pens (3 each)

1 Pkg. multi-colored highlighters

Markers (1 pkg. of at least 4 unique colors)

Binder with tabs (1 for each class)

Notebook paper

1 college-ruled notebook with 5 dividers

1 planner

* * *

LOHN

Pre-K

Baby wipes

Backpack (a must)

2 Pocket folder

1 Pkg. gallon baggies

2 Boxes tissue (250 count)

6 Lg. pencils

1 Pkg. crayons

1 Pkg. Markers

1 Pencil box

4 Lg. glue sticks

2 Pink Pearl erasers

1 Nap mat

* * *

Kindergarten/ 1st Grade

1 Pkg. crayons

2 Pkg. pencils (no. 2)

1 School box

1 Safety scissors (no pointed)

3 Spiral notebook 8 1/2 x 11

1 Box of Lysol wipes (kindergarten)

1 Bottle hand sanitizer (first grade)

1 Pkg. Markers

1 Backpack (a must)

2 Lg. boxes tissues

1 Metric/customary ruler (first grade only)

6 Lg. glue sticks

2-Pocket folders

1 Box Ziploc bags (sandwich, kindergarten)

1 Box Ziploc bags (snack or qt., first grade)

2 Pink Pearl erasers

1 Composition notebook

1 Nap mat (kindergarten)

* * *

2nd/3rd Grades

2 Pkg. No. 2 pencils

4 Lg. glue sticks

1 Box crayons

1 Pkg. map colors (12 count)

4 Lg. boxes tissue (250 count)

1 Pair scissors (Fiskars pointed)

5 Spiral notebooks

2 Lysol wipes (80 count) (a must)

4 Pkgs. paper (wide ruled)

2 Yellow highlighters

6 Brad folders w/ pockets

1 Pkg. Crayon markers

1 Box qt. zipper Ziploc bags

1 Box gallon zipper Ziploc bags

1 Backpack

2 Pink Pearl erasers

* * *

4th/5th Grades

2 Pkgs. No. 2 pencils

2 Glue sticks

1 Pkg. map colors (24 count)

4 Lg. boxes tissue (250 count)

1 Pair scissors (Fiskar pointed)

2 Composition books

4 Lysol wipes (80 count; important for the health of your student)

4 Yellow highlighters

1 Box qt. zipper bags (4th grade)

1 Box galloon zipper bags (5th grade)

1 Pkg. pencil top erasers

2 Pink Pearl erasers

4 Folders: (red, yellow, blue, and green)

2 Pkgs. wide ruled notebook paper

2 Pkgs. index cards, 3×5