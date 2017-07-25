Fall 2017 McCulloch County elementary school supply lists
BRADY
Pre-K
1 Pkg. Crayola markers
1 Pkg. construction paper
1 70 Page spiral notebook
1 Pkg. large Crayola crayons
2 Boxes Kleenex
1 Clorox disinfecting wipes
1 Lg. package baby wipes
1 Box sandwich baggies
1 Box gallon size baggies
1 Regular size backpack (no small ones, please)
1 Small water bottle
* * *
Kindergarten
3 Plastic folders with brads
2 70 pg. wide ruled spiral notebooks
2 Boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 Pkg. Expo dry erase markers (4 count)
1 Pkg. 12 count Elmer’s glue sticks
1 Pkg. baby wipes
1 Box Crayola Classic thick markers
1 Pair Fisker’s blunt scissors
1 Box quart size bags (sliding closure)
1 Supply box
1 Pkg. 9×12 construction paper
1 Box gallon size bags
1 Bottle hand sanitizer
1 Container Lysol/Clorox wipes
1 Box 12 count pre-sharpened No. 2 pencils
2 Pink erasers
1 Prang washable watercolors
* * *
1st Grade
2 Boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
5 Plastic folders with brads and pockets (red, blue, green, yellow, orange)
2 70 pgs. wide ruled spiral notebooks
1 Pair Fiskars pointed metal scissors
1 Pkg. Expo dry erase markers (4 count)
1 Supply box (5”x8”)
2 Pkgs. 12 count Ticonderoga pencils
1 Container disinfecting wipes
3 Pkgs. 4 count Elmer’s glue sticks
1 Pkg. pencil top erasers
1 Bottle hand sanitizer
1-1 inch binder with pockets
1 Box quart size Ziploc bags (boys)
1 Box gallon size Ziploc bags (girls)
* * *
2nd Grade
2 Pkgs. 12 count Ticonderoga pencils
1 Pair Fiskars blunt scissors
2 Boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
5 Plastic folders with brads and pockets (blue, red, yellow, green, purple)
3 70 pg. wide ruled spiral notebooks
2 Wide ruled composition books
8 Expo dry erase markers
2 Pink erasers
1 Container hand wipes
1 Box quart size Ziploc bags
8 Elmer’s glue sticks
1 Supply box
1 Pkg. index cards
1 Box Crayola colored pencils 12 count
* * *
3rd Grade
2 Pkgs. 12 count Ticonderoga pencils
1 Box Crayola colored pencils 12 count
1 Pair Fiskars pointed metal scissors
1 Nylon, zippered pencil pouch
2 Pkgs. 4 count Elmer’s glue sticks
5 Plastic folders with brads (blue, red, green, yellow, purple)
1 Pkg. Expo dry erase markers (4 count)
2 Pkg. wide ruled lined notebook paper
2 Box 24 count Crayola crayons
2 Mead wide ruled composition books
1 Pkg. pencil top erasers
1 Set of earbuds
1 Bottle hand sanitizer (girls)
1 Container disinfecting wipes (boys)
* * *
4th Grade
1 Set earbuds
4 Mead wide ruled composition books
1 Bottle glue
6 Folders with pockets
1 Pkg. 4 Expo dry erase markers
1 Box 24 count Crayola crayons
1 Box 12 count colored pencils
1 Pkg. pencil top erasers
1 Pair Fiskars scissors
2 Boxes 12 count No. 2 Ticonderoga pencils
1 Pkg. wide ruled notebook paper
1 Pkg. 6 count red pens
1 Pkg. 4 count highlighters
1 Container disinfecting wipes (girls)
1 Large bottle of Germ-X hand sanitizer (boys)
* * *
5th Grade
1 Set ear buds
1 Pkg. wide ruled notebook paper
2 Boxes No. 2 pencils 12 count
1 Box colored pencils
1 Pair pointed scissors
4 Mead wide ruled composition books
1 Bottle glue
1 Pkg. Expo dry erase markers (4 count)
8 Plastic folders with pockets and brads (2 green, 2 red, 2 blue, 2 yellow)
1 Bottle hand sanitizer
1 Pkg. pencil top erasers
1 Supply box
1 Handheld pencil sharpener
* * *
ROCHELLE
Pre-K
1 Rest mat
1 Box 8 count crayons
1 Bottle hand sanitizer
1 Backpack
2 Plastic 2 pocket folders
1 Wide ruled spiral notebook
2 Boxes wet wipes
1 Box quart Ziploc bags
1 Box gallon Ziploc bags
2 Lg. box Kleenex
1 Pkg. pencils
Clean set of clothes in case of an emergency. Place in a gallon Ziploc bag with name on it.
1 Box 8 count markers
* * *
Kindergarten
1 Backpack (label w/name)
1 Pkg. pencils
2 Lg. boxes Kleenex
1 Plastic school supply box (label w/name)
1 Pair Fiskars school scissors (label w/name)
2 Boxes 8 count Crayon brand crayons
2 Spiral notebooks (at least 70 pages)
1 Sm. pillow (label w/name, no rest mat)
1 Box wet wipes
1 Plastic 2 pocket folder
1 Set of markers
1 Bottle Elmer’s white glue (no glue sticks)
1 Pkg. colored copy paper
1 Box Ziploc baggies (any size)
1 Set watercolors, label w/name
* * *
1st Grade
2 Pkgs. No. 2 pencils USA GOLD Premium American Cedar (other brands don’t sharpen well)
3 Lg. pkgs. glue sticks
1 Sm. bottle Elmer’s glue
2 Boxes 24 count crayons
2 Plastic 2 pocket folders
3 Lg. boxes Kleenex
3 Wide ruled spiral notebooks
1 Backpack
1 Lg. eraser
1 Pair Fiskars school scissors
1 Plastic school supply box
1 Ruler (inches and centimeters) no bendable
1 Set ear buds for computer
* * *
2nd Grade
1 Pkg. No. 2 pencils
2 Lg. erasers
1 Ruler (inches and centimeters)
1 Pencil sharpener w/barrel
1 Pkg. pencil top erasers
1 Box 24 count crayons
1 Plastic 2 pocket folders-labeled
2 Boxes Kleenex
2 Wide ruled spiral notebook 70 pgs
1 Backpack
1 Pkg. wet wipes
1 Pair school scissors
1 Plastic school supply box
1 Lg. pkg. thick whiteboard markers
1 Ear buds for computer
* * *
3rd Grade
2 Lg. glue sticks
1 Pkg. map colors
1 Lg. pair Fiskars scissors
2 Pkgs. pencils (no mechanical pencils)
1 Plastic school supply box
1 Pkg. pencil top erasers
1 Pkg. wide ruled notebook paper
4 Boxes Kleenex
1 Bottle hand sanitizer
* * *
4th Grade
1 Plastic school supply box
3 Pocket folders
1 Pencil bag (optional)
3 Pkgs. No. 2 pencils (no mechanical pencils, please)
2 Pkgs. wide ruled notebook paper
1 Lg. eraser or 1-Pkg pencil top erasers
1 3-inch ring binder (zipper type is best)
1 Ruler (inches and centimeters)
1 Pair school scissors
4 Boxes Kleenex
2 Pkgs. map colors (please label/leave in box)
1 Pump bottle hand sanitizer
1 Plastic school supply box
* * *
5th Grade
2 Pkgs. wide ruled notebook paper
6 Glue sticks or 1-Bottle school glue
1 Pkg. markers
2 Pkgs. map colors
1 Lg. pair scissors
1-Pkg. assorted color highlighters
3-Pkgs. No. 2 pencils
2 Lg. pink erasers
1 2-inch binder (zipper preferred)
1 Pencil sharpener
3 Boxes Kleenex
1 Ruler with inches and centimeters
1 Composition notebook
* * *
Rochelle Junior High
Ear phones
Backpack
No. 2 pencils
Blue, red and black pens (3 each)
1 Pkg. multi-colored highlighters
Markers (1 pkg. of at least 4 unique colors)
Binder with tabs (1 for each class)
Notebook paper
1 college-ruled notebook with 5 dividers
1 planner
* * *
LOHN
Pre-K
Baby wipes
Backpack (a must)
2 Pocket folder
1 Pkg. gallon baggies
2 Boxes tissue (250 count)
6 Lg. pencils
1 Pkg. crayons
1 Pkg. Markers
1 Pencil box
4 Lg. glue sticks
2 Pink Pearl erasers
1 Nap mat
* * *
Kindergarten/ 1st Grade
1 Pkg. crayons
2 Pkg. pencils (no. 2)
1 School box
1 Safety scissors (no pointed)
3 Spiral notebook 8 1/2 x 11
1 Box of Lysol wipes (kindergarten)
1 Bottle hand sanitizer (first grade)
1 Pkg. Markers
1 Backpack (a must)
2 Lg. boxes tissues
1 Metric/customary ruler (first grade only)
6 Lg. glue sticks
2-Pocket folders
1 Box Ziploc bags (sandwich, kindergarten)
1 Box Ziploc bags (snack or qt., first grade)
2 Pink Pearl erasers
1 Composition notebook
1 Nap mat (kindergarten)
* * *
2nd/3rd Grades
2 Pkg. No. 2 pencils
4 Lg. glue sticks
1 Box crayons
1 Pkg. map colors (12 count)
4 Lg. boxes tissue (250 count)
1 Pair scissors (Fiskars pointed)
5 Spiral notebooks
2 Lysol wipes (80 count) (a must)
4 Pkgs. paper (wide ruled)
2 Yellow highlighters
6 Brad folders w/ pockets
1 Pkg. Crayon markers
1 Box qt. zipper Ziploc bags
1 Box gallon zipper Ziploc bags
1 Backpack
2 Pink Pearl erasers
* * *
4th/5th Grades
2 Pkgs. No. 2 pencils
2 Glue sticks
1 Pkg. map colors (24 count)
4 Lg. boxes tissue (250 count)
1 Pair scissors (Fiskar pointed)
2 Composition books
4 Lysol wipes (80 count; important for the health of your student)
4 Yellow highlighters
1 Box qt. zipper bags (4th grade)
1 Box galloon zipper bags (5th grade)
1 Pkg. pencil top erasers
2 Pink Pearl erasers
4 Folders: (red, yellow, blue, and green)
2 Pkgs. wide ruled notebook paper
2 Pkgs. index cards, 3×5