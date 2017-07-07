National Champions once again!

Three years and counting!

For the third consecutive year, the Brady High School FCCLA senior parliamentary procedure team has won the National Championship.

This year’s team of Nicholas Medrano, Shatoria Jones, Ana Reyes, Vanessa Martinez, Michaela Hudson and Micah Trull won gold at the national FCCLA competition in Nashville this week. At the same competition, Brady’s junior team of Georgia Tucker, Jayden Caveness, Gabby Moreno, Deandra Hinton and Ryan Nalls won silver in their division.

The two previous years were won by members of a different team. This is the first year at Nationals for this group of students.

The teams’ advisors are Martha Saucedo, Alyson Evans and Erin Rainey.