Holly Halepeska, 63

Holly Ann Halepeska was born to Frances Turner and Bill F. Halepeska March 30TH, 1954 in Levelland, Texas. Grew up in Midland and attended Lee High School. She also attended Texas Tech University as an Art major. Her earthly life ended June 27th, 2017, at home in Brady, Texas with her family and friends gathered around her.

Holly was a funny person with a serious awareness of all forms of art. Her last post on Facebook was: “ Give me the beat boys, and free my soul, I want to get lost in your rock and roll and drift away…” We weren’t ready for her to drift away,

Holly gave us, and leaves us, with her amazing dry humor. If we didn’t understand the commentary, she would whip out one of her famous caricatures in explanation. Then she’d lay low for retaliation!

Holly was preceded in death by her mother, Frances H. Halepeska. She is survived by her dad, Bill F. Halepeska, brother Bill Bowen & wife Karen; and her most loved friend, Vicki Lindley. She is also survived by nieces Jennifer, Heather, & Hayley.; and Great nieces Kaitlyn & Ava, and great nephew Zach. Newt, Digit, & Joe loved her unconditionally, as she loved them.

Holly’s love and reverence for life & fun & family was always present. We are grateful she no longer suffers. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of San Angelo 36 E Twohig Ave. San Angelo, Texas 76903, Midland Gem & Mineral Society, P O Box 5043, Midland, TX 79704 or The Heart of Texas Country Music Museum, 1701 South Bridge, Brady, TX 76825