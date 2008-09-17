Tractor Supply Co. opens today in Brady

The new Tractor Supply Company store in Brady, Texas, will open for business on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 8 a.m., according to store manager Jimmy Quinn. ‘We’re excited about opening our doors and welcoming customers,’ said Quinn. ‘We’re ready to serve our neighbors in Brady and the surrounding communities.’ Tractor Supply Company is the largest retail farm and ranch supply store chain in the United States.’ The new Brady Tractor Supply Company store is at 2309 S. Bridge St. and has 44,294 square feet, including sales floor and support service space.’ A fenced exterior space offers a display area for items such as fencing, sprayers and livestock equipment.’ The store employs 10 full- and part-time employees.’ A grand opening is planned for mid-November. Tractor Supply Company, listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange as TSCO, operates more than 791 stores in 43 states. Tractor Supply Company stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers. The company also serves the maintenance needs of those who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company stores are located in the outlying towns in major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The company offers a comprehensive selection of merchandise for the health, care, growth and containment of horses, livestock and pets; a broad selection of agricultural products; and tools and hardware selected for our customers’ needs. In addition, the company sells light truck equipment, work clothing for the entire family and an extensive line of seasonal products including lawn and garden power equipment products.’ For more information on Tractor Supply, access the company’s Web site at www.TractorSupply.com.