Brady Creek Ranch sale recorded here

Jan. 4-6, 1966 A more than a million dollar land transaction involving the Brady Creek Ranch was filed Jan. 1 in the McCulloch County Clerk’s office. The transaction, involving the Lewis Brook Estate of some 10,993 acres, was sold by Lewis Thomas Brook and wife Marie Brook, Mary Kathleen Kothman and husband I. O.K. Kothman and Edith Brook Cohen and husband, Maurice Cohen for a “good and valuable consideration to us in hand” Trust Company of Oklahoma City, trustee, plus promissory notes in the amount of $942,000 paid by the Harris Trust and Savings Bank as trustee and the First National Bank. The former owners retained one third each of an undivided 1/16 of all oil, gas and other minerals, saved and sold from the lands designated for a period of 20 years from the date of deed. The Brady Creek Ranch is one of the choice ranches in the Heart of Texas and was operated very successfully by Jamie Brook before his death several years ago. It is located southeast of Brady on the Voca road. Bisected by Brady Creek, it is an ideal area for deer and turkey hunting and is considered one of the most beautiful ranches in McCulloch County. The ranch, according to the deed records, consists of 35 tracts ranging from 38 acres to 640 acres. *** Johnson gets a 4-year term for Armour assault The McCulloch County grand jury, with Judge Joe Dibrell presiding, returned eight indictments Monday. Two of the eight were tried and sentenced. Johnny Johnson, indicted for robbery by assault with intent to murder, was tried, plead guilty and was sentenced to four years in a state penitentiary. Johnson was indicted for the assault and robbery and intent to commit murder of D.E. Armour on Dec. 18. Mr. Armour was hospitalized several days with numerous cuts about the head and shoulders. He has recovered from the assault, but not reopened his grocery store at 402 S. Elm St. in Brady. Florencio H. Valle was indicted for burglary, tried and sentenced to three years in the state penitentiary. Sentence was probated. Five of the remaining indictments were for driving while intoxicated and one for forgery. *** New Year’s baby Mrs. Eujenio Laureles of Brady gave birth to a son 15 minutes into the New Year, 1966. Mrs. Laureles’ thirteenth child, weighed six pounds, six ounces when he arrived at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Brady Hospital. The couple now have seven girls and six boys. Mr. Laureles is a sheep shearer. The baby had not been named as of press time. “We have run out of names,” said Mrs. Laureles. *** Electric Co-op’s property damage is a serious matter A reward of $100 is being offered by the McCulloch County Electric Cooperative, Inc. for the arrest and conviction of a person or persons found removing or tampering with the cooperative’s property. “We’ve had trouble with somebody shooting out mercury vapor lights and they are very expensive,” said Madeline Davenport. “We have lost several lately at the Dutton sub-station at the northeast edge of Brady.” “Should someone shoot a hole in one of the transformers it would result in perhaps hundreds of people losing electricity for hours, and the loss of property valued at several thousand dollars, ” Mrs. Davenport emphasized. Dove hunters shooting birds from electric lines also cause lots of trouble during the fall. The bird shot may not cut the line but some of the tiny strands may be damaged and when summer comes the lines expand and break, causing electric outages. *** Personal Mentions Promoted to Major Mr. and Mrs. T. H. Miller are happy to announce that their son-in-law, A.D. Jacobson, has been promoted to Major in the United States Air Force. He is serving in Pakistan where his family is with him. Mrs. Jacobson is the former Barbara Miller. She and her husband have two daughters, Kathy, 10 and Dana, 8. *** Engagement announced The engagement and forthcoming marriage of Miss Ellen Thompson of Rochelle to Ray Doyal of Mercury has been announced. The bride-elect is the daughter of Mrs. Claude Thompson of Rochelle and the late Mr. Thompson. Parents of the prospective bridegroom are Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Doyal of Mercury. The wedding is set for June. *** Jaroy Moores’ lose clothes Mr. and Mrs. Jaroy Moore of College Station had the misfortune of losing all of their clothes from their locked car the evening of Dec. 19 while they were attending a show at the Texas Theatre. The window was broken on the driver’s side and their clothes taken from the car. *** Visits Mother Jack H. Miller of Del Rio spent the New Year’s holiday with his mother, Mrs. Lona Miller of Voca. Mrs. A.R. Latham and Mrs. Wilma Culpepper of Brady were also her guests on New Year’s Day.