Max Hooten, 58 By Editor | July 25, 2006 | 1 Max Hooten, 58, of Menard, died Tuesday, July 25, 2006, in Menard. Funeral services are pending with Heritage Funeral Homes. Posted in News stories from 2008 and before 1 Comment David C Collins III on October 16, 2016 at 11:11 am I just found out Max had passed away. We went to Tarleton and were in ROTC together. I remember two things about Max. He had a great attitude and a wonderful smile. But most of all he had a wonderful girl friend whom he married, Linda. I am not a man of letters and have a hard time coming up with the words to describe Max and Linda. They were the best part of my college experience. Dave Collins, a friend. Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BISD addresses energy issues, updates board on high school progress September 17, 2008 | No Comments » Back on their feet September 17, 2008 | No Comments » Look out for the crazy cameras on the sidelines September 17, 2008 | No Comments » Dr. DeFiore completes Nutritional Response TestingSM Advance Clinical Training September 17, 2008 | No Comments » BYOP’Bring your own parrot September 17, 2008 | No Comments »
1 Comment
I just found out Max had passed away. We went to Tarleton and were in ROTC together. I remember two things about Max. He had a great attitude and a wonderful smile. But most of all he had a wonderful girl friend whom he married, Linda. I am not a man of letters and have a hard time coming up with the words to describe Max and Linda. They were the best part of my college experience. Dave Collins, a friend.