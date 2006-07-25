Max Hooten, 58

Max Hooten, 58, of Menard, died Tuesday, July 25, 2006, in Menard. Funeral services are pending with Heritage Funeral Homes.

  1. David C Collins III on October 16, 2016 at 11:11 am

    I just found out Max had passed away. We went to Tarleton and were in ROTC together. I remember two things about Max. He had a great attitude and a wonderful smile. But most of all he had a wonderful girl friend whom he married, Linda. I am not a man of letters and have a hard time coming up with the words to describe Max and Linda. They were the best part of my college experience. Dave Collins, a friend.

