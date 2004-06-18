Arrest made in Baby Jane Doe murder

After nearly 11 years, the murder case of Baby Jane Doe has apparently been solved. Lisa Marie Huro-LeClair, 34, of Irving was arrested Wednesday in San Angelo by Texas Ranger Matt Andrews and McCulloch County Sheriff Earl Howell. The body of Baby Jane Doe, as she became affectionately named, was found on Oct. 23, 1993. The body was found wrapped in three plastic bags lying in the weeds on the south side of F.M. 765 1.8 miles west of the U.S. Hwy 283 intersection. The subsequent autopsy of the infant found that it had been born alive and died of asphyxia. The bags containing the infant’s body and placenta were submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Austin. As a result of the examination, five latent fingerprints were found on the bags but were unidentified. On April 20, 2004, Sheriff Howell received a written report from the Texas DPS Crime Lab stating that four of the five fingerprints on the plastic bags were identified as being those of Lisa Marie Huro-LeClair. “Having been involved with the case since it happened, I had requested DNA samples be kept on file with DPS just in case,” said Howell. “This woman happened to be arrested and booked for driving with a suspended license several years ago. In a stroke of luck, the lab just happened to run the prints again recently and this time they came up with a match.” On May 10, Sheriff Howell and Ranger Andrews interviewed Mrs. LeClair who is now married to Roger LeClair of Irving. During the interview, which took place in San Angelo, she stated that she had no knowledge of the infant found in the plastic bags. She did, however, consent to provide four oral swabs and a hair sample for comparison to evidence collected from the infant. “We took the swabs and drove them to Austin the next morning,” said Howell. “There have been countless times when leads like this don’t add up to anything, but this time it was different.” The oral swabs were submitted to the DPS Crime Lab and Dr. Arthur Eisenberg, director of the University of North Texas Health Science Center, reported on June 8 that as a result of his analysis, Lisa Marie Huro-LeClair is the biological mother of the infant known as Baby Jane Doe. The Baby Jane Doe case gained statewide attention in 1993, following the community’s overwhelming support and outpouring of love for the infant. Funeral arrangements, a casket, head stone and services were headed up and donated by volunteers and community members. Baby Jane Doe was buried in Rest Haven Cemetery only days after the case was originally opened. Townspeople rallied in support of the infant and provided a funeral attended by hundreds. Media from Dallas, Abilene and San Angelo also attended the services. Flowers and stuffed animals have adorned the headstone since the burial. Mrs. LeClair was arrested and arraigned in Tom Green County Courts Wednesday and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. She is the mother of a three-year-old child and is eight months pregnant. “She still denies everything, even though we have the DNA as proof,” said Sheriff Howell. Mrs. LeClair was 23 years of age and living in San Angelo at the time of the incident. At that time, she had relatives who lived in McCulloch County. The initial investigation into the case was performed by then Ranger Jim Denman, police chief James Ledford, Howell and then Sheriff Dwain Hensley. “I get choked up even now when I think about all of the aspects of this case,” said Howell. “In one aspect, I am glad to have finally solved the case, but at the same time, I do not want the solving of this case to cause harm to come to her children and her family.” Further details of this case will be available in next week’s newspaper.