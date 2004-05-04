Singers reunion to attract 1,000 guests this weekend

April 30-May 6, 1963 More than 1,000 visitors are expected here this weekend for the annual Heart O’Texas Singers Reunion to be held in the Brady High School Auditorium. The gathering attracts people from throughout the state who like to sing “the old songs” themselves. Four featured quartets will appear this year: the Jubilee Quartet from Oklahoma City; the Ambassadors from Fort Worth, the Bell Family from Temple, and the Harvesters Quartet from Fort Worth. The Bell Family was here last year, and J.W. Turney, who sings first tenor with the Jubilee group, will be making his ninth visit to the reunion. “This group has a bus and travels all over the country giving concerts,” said Mrs. A.C. Stewart, president of the reunion. “Their many friends here will be happy to welcome them back to Brady.” Dalton Beck, leader of the Ambassadors, also is a reunion “regular.” He has sung for seven meetings here. A concert by the visiting quartets will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday in the BSH auditorium. Other groups also will appear on the program. The public is invited to attend. *** Christ Paintings To Be Shown On Colored Slides An original set of colored slides of master paintings of the life of Christ will be shown at the Gospel Tabernacle at 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, 1963. The pictures will be shown by the Rev. William Booth-Clifborn, grandson of General William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army. “Ecce Homo Ecce Deus” (behold the God) are pictures taken from priceless masterpieces by the world’s leading artists. “These pictures are equal to a $2,000 trip to the art museums of the world,” said the Rev. C.L. Grimes, pastor of the church at 201 East Pearl Street. The life and ministry of Jesus are depicted. *** Boy Singer Takes Title In 3rd Try Frank Torres, twice a runner-up, won the annual singing contest at Brady High School on Wednesday morning. The contest is sponsored by Korky Steffens, and he presided as master of ceremonies and presented a trophy to the winner. A senior this year, Torres was runner-up for the singing championship in his freshman and sophomore years. Wednesday he sang “Are You Lonesome Tonight'” He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Benito Torres. In second place was Birdia Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Williams. Her song was “All The Things You Are.” In third place was Anne Lawler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Lawler. She sang “The Sound Of Music.” Others in the contest were Nettie Ann Carr, Yvonne Brown, Bobby Dannhiem, Jeanagayle Deeds, Connie Engdahl, Georgann Granville, Johnnie Sue Jordan, Diane King, Elizabeth Ricks, and Elzia Williams. *** FFA Rodeo On Schedule Adult workers have been lined up to direct the fourth annual McCulloch County FFA Rodeo at the Jubilee arena May 3-4. Bob Loyd and Pete Mitchel will serve as chairmen, and Tuffy Moseley will be the arena director. The rodeo is sponsored by the Brady, Rochelle, and Melvin FFA chapters to raise money for their FFA activities throughout the year. Admission will be $1 for adults and 50′ for students. Trophies will be awarded to the first-place winners in each event, and medals will go the second-place winners. As a send-off for the rodeo, Brady High School students will be holding “Western Day” at school, Friday, May 3. *** Lady Golfers Call Meeting Members of the Brady Women’s Golf Association and other interested Brady and McCulloch County ladies are urged to attend a called meeting of the organization Friday, at 5:30 p.m. at the Brady Municipal Clubhouse. Officers for the coming year will be elected. *** Some Prices At Safeway Thick Sliced Bacon – 2 lbs. 79′ Fresh fryers – 27′ per pound. Kleenex Tissue 400 ct. box for 27′. Coldbrook Margarine 1 lb. for 10′. *** Scenic Drive-In Theatre Showing ‘The Count Of Monte Cristo’ starring Louis Jourdan and ‘Up Periscope’ with James Garner. *** PERSONAL MENTIONS Buntyns Purchase Cafe At Kingsland Mr. and Mrs. M.A. (Pete) Buntyn of Brady have purchased the Two Rivers House, popular eating place at Kingsland, from Mr. and Mrs. Tex Wright of Kingsland. The Buntyns formerly operated a barbecue stand here. They are living now with their son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow McCasland, at Kingsland. *** Daughter To Couple Staff Sgt. and Mrs. Kenneth Alexander of Austin are proud parents of a daughter, born in Brady Hospital Wednesday evening, April 24. The little Miss weighed five and three quarter pounds and has been named Dana Denise. The Alexanders have two other small children, Gary, 5, and Dywane, 19 months. Mrs. Alexander is the former Charlotte Underwood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.D. Hoover of Brady. *** Stitches Out Mrs. H.E. Dennis took her daughter, Sarah to the doctor last Friday afternoon, to have the stitches removed from her little finger. While in the hospital, Mrs. Dennis and Sarah went upstairs to visit Mrs. Walter Engdahl a few minutes. Mrs. Engdahl is recuperating from an appendicitis operation. She is getting along fine now. *** To Goodfellow Staff Sergeant Edward L. Hart of Checotah, Oklahoma, has arrived at Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo, for assignment as a refrigeration technician. He was previously stationed in Germany. His wife is the former Patty J. Turner of Melvin.