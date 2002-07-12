All 6 McShan children Lohn graduates

Two pecan trees planted in the Lohn Valley Park are there as a memorial to Newton Charlie and Mary Lena McShan and their son, Curtis Mcshan. The McShan family, residents of the Lohn community for over thirty years, had six children all of them graduates of Lohn High School. Mr. McShan, or Newt, as he was called by his friends, was born in Texas, his ancestors came from Ireland. The first generation of Irish-American McShans were in America a few years before the Revolutionary War’at least by 1769’Nehemiah and Keziah McShan, Newt’s great-great-great-grandparents were living in Buckingham County, Virginia. The original spelling of the name was McAShan, the A was dropped later and the name became McShan. According to family historians Nemiah McShan was a planter, presumably raising tobacco as a major money making crop as well as cattle and other crops. There were eleven children in the family’a son, John born in 1780 was Newt McShan’s great-great grandfather. The family prospered in America, continuing to live in the South they were engaged in agriculture, manufacturing, navigation, engineering, the military, and the ministry. There were several Baptist and Methodist preachers in the family. The first McShan known to have come to Texas was Nehemiah, Jr. listed in the Founders and Patriots of the Republic of Texas as a pioneer and Indian fighter. Newt’s great-great grandparents John and Frances McShan, lived in Alabama and Kentucky. They, too, had eleven children. Twin boys, Allen and Frances Asbury, were born in 1817 while they lived in Kentucky. Francis Asbury was Newt’s grandfather, who grew up to become a circuit-rider preacher. He was named for a famous early American circuit-rider Methodist bishop, Francis Asbury, born in 1745. No doubt, John and Frances McShan knew of or maybe even heard Bishop Asbury preach for according to history notes by Dr. Robert Simpson from the archives of the church, Francis Asbury, founding bishop of American Methodism, travelled 270,000 miles, preached 16,000 sermons as he traveled the circuits . Peter Cartwright (1785-1872) described the life of a circuit-rider in his autobiography; “A Methodist preacher, when he felt that God had called him to preach, instead of hunting up a college, hunted up a hardy pony, and some traveling apparatus, and with his library at hand, namely, a Bible, Hymn book he went his way through storms, hail, snow and rain; climbed mountains, traversed valleys, plunged through swamps, lay out all night slept with his saddle blanket for a bed, his saddle bag for a pillow. Often he slept in dirty cabins, ate roasting ears for bread, drank butter milk for coffee; took deer or bear meat, or wild turkey for breakfast, dinner and supper. This was old-fashioned Methodist preacher fare and fortune.” Francis Asbury McShan married Margaret Cook in Alabama in 1845. She was born in New York state, daughter of a full-blood Indian and a white man. Following in his namesake’s footsteps he preached in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Virginia. In 1854 he was appointed to the Huntsville Church by the Texas Conference, from there he went to Port Lavaca and then to Washington County, Texas (Brenham is the county seat). He traveled to the out-lying villages, Gayhill, Vivian, Independence, Washington. A master Mason, he was a member of Forrest Lodge #19. He and Margaret had two children, Wellington O. McShan, a county judge and Ossian Alexander McShan, the father of Newt. Francis Asbury and his twin brother, Allen, are buried in Live Oak Cemetery in Brady. Francis died in 1906. The date of Allen’s death is unknown. He was a Confederate soldier. O.A. McShan married Anna Cook and they came to McCulloch County in the 1860’s. Newt grew up here, attended Brady schools and graduated from Brady High. After doing so, he went to work as a cowboy on the G. Rollie White ranch. He lived on the ranch. He married Mary Lena Cottrell who was born in Comanche in 1885. She was two years old when her mother died giving birth to her sister. An uncle and aunt reared her until she was five, then she joined her father in McCulloch County and graduated from a county school. Newt and Lena married in April 1905 in the Carroll Colony sitting in a buggy. Her wedding dress was made from 20 yards of white organdy sewn by her and her sisters. The McShans had six children’the two oldest, Curtis and Jewel were born before they moved to Lohn. Third child, Cleo, was born in Comanche, the Cottrell family had moved back there and Lena went back there for the birthing. In 1912 Newt and Lena bought a farm at the foot of the Brady mountains south of Lohn. The house on the property was occupied by an elderly Indian man. There was a small school about two miles north of their place (present day location east of the Robert Bratton home). Curtis, Jewel and Cleo went to the Cow Gap school until it consolidated with Lohn. Other students with familiar names were Harris, Thornton, Dilliard, Huie, Shaver, Waddle, Hemphill, Damron and Newton. The school was built in 1892. Lena McShan was the first woman trustee in Lohn. Mr. McShan also served on the school board. Lena also assisted Dr. Land in delivering babies in the Lohn area beginning about 1913. Aileen, Norma Lee and Peggy Jean were born after the McShans moved into the new house they built on in front of the old house. Mr. McShan farmed, cut hay and baled hay for other farmers in the area. Jewel McShan married John Hartsell. John and his sister, Gladys ,lived with Lohn families while their father traveled to drill wells. John graduated in 1924, Jewell and Curtis in 1925. John and Jewel had three children, twin boys and a girl. They lived in Cotulla, Texas. Curtis McShan married Annie Carroll, member of an early Lohn Family. They had two children, Harold Dean, a 1947 Lohn grad and Carol who attended school here in the lower grades. Cleo McShan married Sorrell “Cope” Necessary. He graduated from Lohn in 1929, she in 1931. They had three children, two boys, one girl. Cleo lives in Abilene. Aileen, who graduated in 1940, married Jack Senior, a mechanic at Curtis Field during the war. They lived in Midland and Houston. and had two children, a girl and a boy. Norma Lee has remained closer to home, marrying a Bradyite, J.A. Ranne. They had four children, two boys, two girls. Peggy Jean married Wayne Garner, an upperclassman at Lohn. Norma Lee graduated in 1943, Peggy Jean in 1945. Wayne and Peggy had three boys. After his death she married Rick Ricks. They live in Huntsville. Living on the side of the Brady mountains was an interesting place to observe all the traffic going into Brady, as folks from Lohn, Fife, Waldrip, Pear Valley and surrounding farms usually traveled over the mountain road to get to town. That stretch of road was the main route into Brady before the highway was built. The McShan family were a fun loving friendly family, had lots of company for dinner as Mrs. McShan was a wonderful cook, always had a bountiful garden. She was also an accomplished seamstress, a nursemaid, a loving mother, who in her spare time wrote the Lohn News for many years. All the girls helped out on the news.