Tuesday fundraiser to benefit local Library project

Online event adds funds to donated totals

Starting at midnight on May 2, people can go to www.sanangelogives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits. Donors will have a full 24 hours to make a donation and will have the ability to search for nonprofits by name or by category.

Participating nonprofits will have a profile page where donors can choose the amount they want to donate, from $10 on up. The library is listed as Richards Memorial Library Association, Inc. ( https://sanangelogives.org/npo/fm-buck-richards-memorial-library ).

Nonprofits will receive each of the gifts earmarked for their organization. Donations made on May 2 are also eligible for amplification funds by the San Angelo Area Foundation and its supporters, making each gift greater. Simply, each donation will receive a portion of the amplification pool and the designated nonprofit will receive more funding than was actually donated.

San Angelo Gives is an online giving event that provides nonprofits the opportunity to gain exposure to—and start relationships with—new donors, and for people to come together to raise much needed money for local nonprofits. McCulloch County is in their service area and the library association has been approved to participate.

Donations made through San Angelo Gives are 100 percent eligible for a tax deduction. Donors will immediately receive an e-mail confirming the deduction from the San Angelo Area Foundation, a 501(c)(3). By selecting a specific charity to receive the donation, the gift is restricted for that charity and will not be given to any other charity.