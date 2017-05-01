Ronnie Russell, 72

Ronni Russell, 72 Rhona (Ronni) Ann Russell, devoted wife, mother and friend, went on to earn her wings and be with her Lord and Savior on April 25, 2017, with her family at her side. Rhona (Ronni) Ann Russell, devoted wife, mother and friend, went on to earn her wings and be with her Lord and Savior on April 25, 2017, with her family at her side.

Ronni was born to Sharky and Judy Belk on Aug. 25, 1944, in Alice. She was a 1963 graduate of Pleasanton High School. As a teenager, Ronni frequently sang for her church family. She married the love of her life, John Russell, on Jan. 5, 1969, and went on to have two children together, Laura and Kris.

Ronni was an adventurous soul with a zest for life and enjoyed scuba diving, racing, horse back riding thru Big Bend and working outside. In 1984, John and Ronni moved their family to Brady, where they lived until moving to Big Spring in 2017. Ronni managed the Sunset Inn Motel for many years before going to the Brady Police Department to find a new career as a dispatcher.

After retiring from the police department, she enjoyed working at Walmart and visiting with her coworkers, friends and shoppers. Ronni was always passionate about reading and research and loved to share her knowledge with others who needed her wisdom and compassion. As a devout Christian, she would never hesitate to pray for anyone and would give the shirt off her back to those in need.

Ronni chose to donate her body to research in hopes that one day they will find a cause, treatment and/or cure for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Ronni is survived by her loving husband, John; her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Bobby LaRue of Big Spring; her son, Kris Russell of New Orleans, LA; her loving granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Bailey and Brad Shelton of Big Spring; grandson, Parker Russell of LA; her favorite little guy, great-grandson, Hayden Shelton. She is also survived by sisters, Martha and Tom O’Meara of Austin and Virginia and Ken Krueger of Houston; along with three very special nieces and their families, whom she loved dearly.

Ronni was preceded in death by her parents.