Plane detained due to false report

Brady Police and McCulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies temporarily detained a plane at Brady’s Curtis Field on Wednesday.

The plane was reported to be carrying a load of illegal drugs but after the jet was searched by local law enforcement and no illegal drugs were found, the plane was allowed to continue on to its destination.

Officials involved in the incident stated that the report that alleged the plane was carrying drugs was deemed to have been a false report.

Brady and McCulloch County law enforcement searched a plane Wednesday alleged to be carrying illegal drugs. No drugs were found.

