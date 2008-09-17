Winnie Berquist, 90

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2008 Winnie Sheffield Berquist, 90, went home to her Heavenly Father. Born in Royce City, Hunt County, Sept. 13, 1917, to Norris Ray and Blanche (Bridges) Hughes. Winnie graduated from Rochelle High School. To this day she has special ties. She had lived in Menard since 1952. Winnie was married to L. B. Sheffield Oct. 16, 1937. He preceded her in death on March 6, 1982. They had one son, L. Bernay Jr., and one daughter, Barbara Jo. Winnie and L. B. lived in Melvin and Pear Valley, and ranched in Schleicher and Menard Counties. Winnie married Dudley Berquist Feb. 4, 1984. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents N. R., and Blanche Hughes; three brothers, Norris Hughes, Willis Hughes, and Joe Hughes. Survivors include one son, L. Bernay Sheffield Jr. and wife, Betty Zentner, of San Angelo, daughter, Barbara Jo Sheffield Landers and husband, John, of Austin; three granddaughters, Cindy Sheffield of Coos Bay, Ore., Monica Landers O’Connell and husband, Chris, of Austin, Renee Landers of Portland, Ore.; four grandsons, Don Sheffield and wife, Paula, of Virginia Beach, Va., L. Bernay Sheffield III and wife, Lucy, of Austin, Austin Bernay Sheffield of Austin, Colby Sheffield of Las Vegas, Nev., Kim Zentner of San Angelo, Shawn Pennington and wife, Sissy, of Stephenville; five great- granddaughters; four great-grandsons; a special nephew, Robert Hughes of Atlanta, Ga., who lived with Winnie during first grade; one brother-in-law, Floyd Napier of Menard, and numerous nephews and nieces. Winnie will be remembered for her love of life. She was the epitome of love. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, was active in UMW, and was a Past Matron of Summerland Chapter 322, order of the Eastern Star. She loved the outdoors where she worked side by side with her husband on the ranch. She loved sewing and cooking for her family and had great pride in her flower and vegetable gardens. Winnie was well known for her cakes and pies. She baked for every occasion in Menard. She had the ability to provide a feast at a moment’s notice, even when Bernay would drive up with the whole football team unannounced; she even made Barbara’s prom dress. Winnie had a passion for helping people and she said she never met a person she didn’t like. Her motto was, ‘if you can’t say something good don’t say it at all.’ She once taught herself Spanish to get an insurance license to help the Spanish speaking people. Her family was her life and she was most happy when surrounded by them. She had a very special personal relationship with each grandchild. She was known to some as Nanny, Mommy, and some as Ninny; what ever the name, the relationship was cherished by all. Each grandchild had their week each summer and it was the highlight of their year. She taught them how to ride horses, drive tractors, hunt and play games, but most of all, how to have fun and love. She will be missed by all. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and honorary pallbearers will be Bud and Harris Napier, Gary Pridemore, and Monica Landers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church P. O. Box 851 Menard, Tex. 76859, or the charity of choice. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13, in First United Methodist Church in Menard with the Rev. Leigh Gregg officiating. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.