Mildred Zesch, 82

On Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, Mildred Zesch passed away at her residence in the Calf Creek Community in McCulloch County between Brady, Mason and Menard. Mildred died following a long, tough and even stubborn battle with cancer. Services were held on Wednesday Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason. Interment followed at Gooch Cemetery. Mildred was born to Edgar and Clara Heimann on June 20, 1926 at their farm house in Gillespie County near Fredericksburg. She attended Meusebach Creek, a small community school near Fredericksburg, through the eighth grade. She then worked in the fields picking fruits and vegetables for 25 cents a day. Hard work and the love of the outdoors were instilled in Mildred at a young age. Mildred married Robert (R.C.) Zesch on Nov. 29, 1947, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg. They moved to Mason County and lived on their ranch on the James River for many years. They later moved to McCulloch County where they continued to ranch side by side. Mildred enjoyed living in the great outdoors of the Hill Country, working cattle and angora goats. She liked to garden and go hunting and fishing. Mildred also loved to play cards and dominos, especially ’42’ and Pinochle. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Eckert; brother-in-law, Arthur (Junior) Knopp; and a special nephew, Paul Donop. Mildred is survived by her husband, R.C. Zesch; her son, Bobby Zesch and his wife, Sherri, of San Angelo; sisters: Hilda Kuhlmann and her husband, Roland, and Clara Mae Knopp; brother Edgar Heimann Jr. and his wife, Rosalie, all of Fredericksburg; brother-in-law, Milton Eckert of Mason; grandchildren: Brandi Zesch Braden and her husband, Brandon, Brandon Zesch and his wife, Misty, and Allison Zesch, all of San Angelo; great- grandchildren Makenna Braden, Makalee Braden, Sutton Braden, Avery Zesch, and Channing Zesch, all of San Angelo and her ferocious protector ‘Sugar’, her pet daschund. Pallbearers will be Doug Kuhlmann, Ron Kuhlmann, James Lee Heimann, David Klett, Larry Donop, James Donop, and Tim Schmidt.