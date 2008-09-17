Marguerite Shackelford, 94, of Rochelle, died Monday, Sept. 8, 2008, in San Angelo. Family visitation was heldWednesday, Sept. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Leatherwood Memorial Chapel. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Leatherwood Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Barr officiating. Burial followed at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15, at Memory Gardens in Farmington, N.M. She was born April 7, 1914 in Virden, N.M., to Dock Ellison Spiller and Dora Louise (Beavers) Spiller. She married Sidney J. Knowlton Nov. 1, 1943, in Aztec, N.M. She later married Ishmael David (Shack) Shackelford on Aug. 18, 1982. She was raised in Voca and moved to Rochelle in 1982. She was a postal clerk in Aztec, a bank teller at Citizen’s Bank and a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. She was a Christian. Survivors include two step-sons, Jimmy Shackelford of Princeton, and George Shackelford of Goldsmith; a step-daughter, Sue NeSmith of Farmersville; a brother, George E. Spiller and wife, Pauline Eva, of Hinton, Okla.; step-grandchildren, Mary Sue Selman of Princeton and David Ray Sheedy of Bakersfield, Calif.; step-great-grandchildren, Jordan Selman, Maxwell Sheedy, Cole Sheedy and Kaden Sheedy; nephews, Leon E. Spiller and wife, Pat, of Aztec and Jimmy Spiller and wife, Agnes, of Lookeba, Okla.;great-nephew, James E. Spiller and wife, Raquel, of Lookeba; step-great-nephew, Michael Brown and wife, Emily, of Aztec; four step-great- great-nephews; numerous nieces and nephews on the Knowlton family side and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sidney Knowlton on June 11, 1973; husband, I.D. (Shack) Shackelford on Nov. 11, 1999 and a great-nephew, Michael Spiller. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rochelle Volunteer Fire Department or a Veterans charity of choice.