BHS cross country girls take team title at San Angelo meet

By Kristy Sweatman BHS Cross Country Coach Once again the Brady High School Cross Country team had an impressive showing at the San Angelo State University Stampede on Saturday, Sept. 13. Starting the day off were the JV and varsity girls. The varsity girls were paced by sophomore Chelsea Moore who placed third with a time of 13:56. Not far behind was another sophomore, Kendyl Adams, who placed sixth with a time of 14:19. Freshman Samantha Rodriguez placed tenth with a time of 14:35. Our lone senior, Kayla Land, placed 19th with a time of 15:02. Freshman Harper Neal placed 24th with a time of 15:10, freshman Suzanna Ewert placed 28th with a time of 15:14, junior Alex Pena placed 30th with a time of 15:18, and freshman Conner Turnell placed 35th with a time of 15:24 to round out the varsity girls. The varsity girls won the team championship with a total of 55 points. Again, this is the first time the girls have brought home a championship trophy from this meet. Even though the girls are enjoying their successes, they are staying very focused on their goal of making it to the Regional Cross Country Meet in Lubbock. Our JV girls also had an impressive showing and even ran in the same division as the varsity. Leading the JV girls was sophomore Courtney Humphreys who placed 94th with a time of 16:43. Next was junior Jasmine Martinez placing 122nd in 17:37, freshman Kristyn Jacoby in 134th with a 17:52, junior Tamara Hyden in 144th with an 18:18, and in 146th was sophomore Kylie Harmon with a time of 18:24. The JV was the 18th place team in the varsity and JV division. There were a total of 179 runners in this division. The boys, too, represented BHS well at this meet. Even though the boys team was missing two key runners, they still ran hard. Competing in the JV division was Jonathan Sandoval who placed 73rd with a time of 23:31. He was followed by David Valdez in 122nd in 25:53, and Ravi Karia in 127th with a time of 26:06. These boys also ran in the same division as the varsity boys and there were a total of 154 runners in this division. H At the Concho Valley Meet in Water Valley the varsity boys Larat Lawrence, Anthony Sanchez and Jonathan Sandoval made a fine showing for Brady in the first meet of the year.’Out of 85 runners, Sanchez finished 35th with an impressive time of 20:01.’Not far behind was Lawrence in 48th with a time of 20:49.’Finishing 59th for the Bulldogs was Sandoval with a time of 21:39. Remember, the guys run a three mile course so these times represent a really great start to the season.’ The next race for the day was the varsity girls.’This team of Kendyl Adams, Chelsea Moore, Madison Jurrius, Stormy Elliot, Suzanna Ewert, Alex Pena, Samantha Rodriguez, Kayla Land, and Harper Neal captured the second place team trophy.’ This is the first time the girls have taken home some hardware from this meet.’ Times and places are as follows:’Kendyl Adams finished 2nd in 14:08, Chelsea Moore finished 5th in 14:14, Madison Jurrius finished 29th in 15:18, Stormy Elliot finished 31st in 15:25, Suzanna Ewert’finished 33rd in 15:26, Alex Pena finished 34th with a time of 15:27, Samantha Rodriguez finished 36th in 15:33, Kayla Land finished 38th in 15:34, and Harper Neal finished 39th in 15:42.’ There were a total of 84 runners and seven teams in the varsity girls 2A and 3A division.’ Racing next were the JV boys.’The Bulldogs were represented well here, too.’Isaac Conrad and David Valdez ran times of 21:36 and 24:34, respectively.’Isaac captured 46th place and David came in 80th for B.H.S.’There were a total of 109 runners.’ In this division, our guys competed against several 1A varsity runners.’ The last race of the day featured our JV girls.’Out of 12 teams, the girls finished seventh.’Like the JV boys, this division was mainly 1A varsity teams.’The girls were actually the second place JV team at this meet.’Conner Turnell paced the Lady Bulldogs finishing 17th with a time of 15:34.’ She was closely followed by Courtney Humphreys who finished 22nd in 16:01.’Kristyn Jacoby finished 45th with a 17:05, Jasmine Martinez finished 60th in a 17:36, Kylie Harmon finished 73rd with an 18:01, Tamara Hyden finished 87th in 19 minutes, and Alleigh Ory finished 111th with a time of 21:22.’This race had a total of 116 runners.’ The teams will be running again this Saturday, Sept. 20 in Sonora.